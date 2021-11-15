DGAP-News: Connecticut chooses BioTrack as the state's cannabis seed-to-sale tracking software

DGAP-News: Forian

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA), a provider of technology, analytics and data science driven solutions for the healthcare and cannabis industries, announced that Connecticut has chosen BioTrack as the track and trace system for the state's Department of Consumer Protection Drug Control Division.

The state plans to use the BioTrack inventory tracking system to monitor the movement of cannabis products in the state's medical and adult-use cannabis markets, while providing a real-time inventory of cannabis products available in the state and preventing unlawful diversion of products.

The BioTrack software, commonly referred to as seed-to-sale tracking, will track cannabis from when it is first planted as a seed to the point of sale to the consumer. All licensed medical marijuana and adult-use cannabis establishments will be required to participate in the tracking system and log the movement of cannabis as it is grown, manufactured into other products, packaged, tested, and sold to qualifying patients or consumers. BioTrack's state traceability system will also help recall cannabis plants and products deemed as unsafe/adulterated, and prevent adulterated and regulated materials from reaching the black market.

'Connecticut has shown their desire to be at the forefront of cannabis by looking for best-in-class software solutions. We are very excited to work with the state to develop new technologies to support their cannabis-related initiatives,' said Moe Afaneh, VP of BioTrack.

BioTrack's point-of-sale software is used by customers in 38 states and 10 countries, while 10 state governments, including Connecticut, currently use BioTrack's patient portal and traceability system.

About Forian

Forian Inc. provides a unique suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences, healthcare payer and provider segments, as well as cannabis dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators and regulators. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.forian.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Forian, and are not guarantees of future results, such as statements about the anticipated benefits of the business combination transaction involving Forian, Medical Outcomes Research Analytics, LLC and Helix Technologies, Inc., future financial and operating results, company strategy and intended product offerings and market positioning. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Forian's business, operations, strategy and goals; Forian's ability to execute on its strategy; the timing of the introduction of new product offerings; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in Forian's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, and elsewhere in Forian's filings and reports with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof, and Forian undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Media and Investor Contact: 908-824-3410 forian.com/investors ir@forian.com SOURCE Forian Inc.

