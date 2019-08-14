DGAP-News: Constantin Medien AG: Application for revocation of the admission of the shares of Constantin Medien AG to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

DGAP-News: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Delisting

Constantin Medien AG: Application for revocation of the admission of the shares of Constantin Medien AG to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



14.08.2019 / 20:21

PRESS RELEASE



Application for revocation of the admission of the shares of Constantin Medien AG to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



Ismaning, August 14, 2019 - The Management Board of Constantin Medien AG today decided with the approval of the Delisting Special Committee of the Supervisory Board to apply for the revocation of the shares of Constantin Medien AG for trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) pursuant to § 39 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act (so-called delisting). In addition, the Management Board will end any listing of the Constantin Medien AG shares on unregulated (open) stock markets if such listings were initiated by Constantin Medien AG.



Highlight Communications AG, which already holds around 79.4 percent of the Constantin Medien AG shares, published its decision to make a public delisting offer on June 20, 2019. The offer document for the Delisting Acquisition Offer, which can still be accepted by Constantin Medien AG shareholders until the end of August 28, 2019, was published on July 31, 2019. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Constantin Medien AG examined the delisting acquisition offer of Highlight Communications AG in detail and published a joint reasoned statement on August 7, 2019 (available at www.constantin-medien.de, section "Investor Relations - Delisting Tender Offer") in accordance with the legal requirements of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG).



If the application is granted, the revocation of the admission becomes effective in accordance with the regulations of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with a notice period of three trading days after its publication (Section 46 para. 3 sentence 1 Stock Exchange Rules of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange). After the revocation of the admission of the Constantin Medien AG shares to trading on the regulated market by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange takes effect, the shares of the Company will no longer be admitted to trading on a regulated market of a stock exchange in Germany or a comparable market abroad.

