DGAP-News: Coreo AG Annual General Meeting - approval for all proposed resolutions

DGAP-News: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM

Coreo AG Annual General Meeting - approval for all proposed resolutions



04.08.2022 / 14:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Coreo AG Annual General Meeting - approval for all proposed resolutions

Frankfurt am Main, 4 August 2022 - At today's Annual General Meeting of Coreo AG, which was held in virtual form, all proposed resolutions received the required quorum of approval. A total of 64.92% of the company's share capital was represented.

The detailed voting results are available on the website of Coreo AG in the section "Investors" under "Annual General Meeting".

About Coreo AG

Coreo AG (WKN: A0B9VV), based in Frankfurt am Main, is a dynamically growing real estate company. Investments are made primarily in residential properties with substantial potential for value creation or the need for development, preferably in medium-sized cities. The aim is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yielding real estate portfolio.



Contact:

Coreo AGAndrea GlaabInvestor RelationsBleichstr. 64D-60313 Frankfurt a. M.ir@coreo.deT: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0