|
27.07.2022 08:00:27
DGAP-News: Coreo sells development site at Mannheim freight station
|
DGAP-News: Coreo AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
Coreo sells development site at Mannheim freight station
Frankfurt am Main 27 July 2022 - Coreo AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6) has sold an approximately 17,300 m² development plot at the Mannheim freight station to a private investor. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price, but it is substantially higher than the most recently appraised book value. The property is part of the Güterhallenstrasse site, which was acquired by Coreo in 2017 and has now been fully disposed in several separate transactions.
The site is conveniently located in Mühlauhafen between Mannheim and Ludwigshafen, close to numerous railway connections.
About Coreo AG
Coreo AG (WKN: A0B9VV), based in Frankfurt am Main, is a dynamically growing real estate company. Investments are made primarily in residential properties with substantial potential for value creation or the need for development, preferably in medium-sized cities. The aim is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yielding real estate portfolio.
Contact:
Coreo AG
Andrea Glaab
Investor Relations
Bleichstr. 64
D-60313 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0
27.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Coreo AG
|Bleichstraße 64
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 2193 96-0
|Fax:
|+49 69 2193 96-150
|E-mail:
|ir@coreo.de
|Internet:
|www.coreo.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B9VV6
|WKN:
|A0B9VV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1406149
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1406149 27.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coreo AGmehr Nachrichten
|
27.07.22
|DGAP-News: Coreo veräußert Entwicklungsfläche am Mannheimer Güterbahnhof (EQS Group)
|
27.07.22
|DGAP-News: Coreo sells development site at Mannheim freight station (EQS Group)
|
30.05.22
|Coreo AG : Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): Buy (Investegate)
|
12.05.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Coreo AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab (EQS Group)
|
12.05.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Coreo AG completes capital increase with success (EQS Group)
|
11.05.22
|DGAP-News: Coreo AG publishes consolidated figures (IFRS) for 2021 (EQS Group)
|
11.05.22
|DGAP-News: Coreo AG gibt Konzernzahlen (IFRS) für 2021 bekannt (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Coreo AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coreo AG
|0,76
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid im Blick: US-Börsen gehen deutlich stärker in den Feierabend -- ATX und DAX schließen freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Für den heimischen sowie den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es im Mittwochshandel aufwärts. Die Wall Street legte am Mittwoch ebenfalls zu. An den größten Börsen in Asien fanden die Märkte jedoch keine einheitliche Richtung.