DGAP-News: Coreo sells development site at Mannheim freight station

27.07.2022 08:00:27

DGAP-News: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
27.07.2022 / 08:00
Frankfurt am Main 27 July 2022 - Coreo AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6) has sold an approximately 17,300 m² development plot at the Mannheim freight station to a private investor. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price, but it is substantially higher than the most recently appraised book value. The property is part of the Güterhallenstrasse site, which was acquired by Coreo in 2017 and has now been fully disposed in several separate transactions.

The site is conveniently located in Mühlauhafen between Mannheim and Ludwigshafen, close to numerous railway connections.

 

About Coreo AG

Coreo AG (WKN: A0B9VV), based in Frankfurt am Main, is a dynamically growing real estate company. Investments are made primarily in residential properties with substantial potential for value creation or the need for development, preferably in medium-sized cities. The aim is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yielding real estate portfolio.

 

Contact:
Coreo AG
Andrea Glaab
Investor Relations
Bleichstr. 64
D-60313 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0

