DGAP-News: Corestate optimises sales structures and appoints Nadja Hoppe new Head of Corporate Finance and Sales

Frankfurt, 03 March 2022 - Corestate has appointed Nadja Hoppe to the position of Head of Corporate Finance and Sales. She took over the newly designed Group function with CEO reporting line on 1 March and will integrate the sales activities along the entire real estate value chain even better in the future. In particular, the focus will be on the further development of business activities with institutional clients on the debt and equity side.

René Parmantier, CEO of Corestate: "We are continuously optimising our entire organisation with a clear focus on our customers' needs. Nadja Hoppe will help us to make significant progress thanks to her holistic view at the head of our sales department."

The graduate economist (Leibniz University of Hanover) has many years of experience in implementing and financing corporate and real estate transactions. Most recently, she was responsible for the corporate finance team at Corestate Bank and before that accompanied corporate financing and restructuring transactions at NAI Apollo, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deutsche Bank.

About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE)

CORESTATE is an investment manager and co-investor with around 27 billion in assets under management (as of 31 Dec 2021). The company sees itself as a manager for the entire length of the real estate value chain. Thanks to its fully integrated real estate platform, it is able to offer investors a wide range of services, especially the opportunity to invest in large-scale societal trends such as urbanisation, demographic shifts or sustainability - trends that will continue to have a decisive influence on the living and working environment in the long term. The consistent focus on asset classes that will be successful in the long run constitutes a central cornerstone of the company strategy. At CORESTATE, all concepts are supported with ESG expertise that is unique to the industry. With some 850 experts, CORESTATE offers clients and investors a full range of services and consultation from a single source, from project financing and real estate management to sales. CORESTATE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and operates as a respected business partner for institutional and semi-institutional investors as well as high-net-worth private investors in 11 countries across Europe, with offices in Frankfurt, Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Madrid and London. Please visit www.corestate-capital.com for further information.



