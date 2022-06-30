DGAP-News: CORESTATE publishes ESG report 2022 and strengthens ESG service offering for decarbonization in the real estate sector

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): ESG/Sustainability

CORESTATE publishes ESG report 2022 and strengthens ESG service offering for decarbonization in the real estate sector



30.06.2022 / 07:30

High demand for ESG services in real estate financing

Integrated ESG rating for equity and debt products covering the entire value chain

Focus on sustainability reporting, risk management and product innovations

Frankfurt, 30 June 2022 CORESTATE Capital Group S.A. (Corestate), a leading independent real estate investment manager in Europe, has announced on the occasion of the publication of this year's ESG report that it will further strengthen its ESG services offering additional support for its clients in decarbonizing their real estate assets. "We are noticing a continuous increase in sustainability preference among investors, tenants and financing partners," says Izabela Danner, COO of Corestate and responsible for ESG at board level. "Our clients need guidance in a rapidly changing market environment and pragmatic solutions for a very ambitious regulatory ESG agenda. We see this development as a challenge and opportunity and offer our clients comprehensive ESG services with a focus on risk management, reporting and product innovation."

Environmental key figures with solid overall performance 2021 influenced by Corona

Since the start of measurement in 2018, Corestate's portfolios have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 12.6%, energy consumption by 2.7%, water consumption by 25.1% and waste by 17.3%. Commenting on the results of the ESG report, Ms. Danner explaines: "The three-year analysis shows that we have already exceeded our voluntary targets for reducing CO2 emissions, water consumption and waste volume. Despite short-term influences from the Corona pandemic for example in the course of high fluctuations in energy consumption in office and commercial properties all environmental performance indicators are moving in the right direction and contribute to the achievement of the overarching company goals."

As part of the EU-taxonomy reporting, Corestate is also documenting for the first time the proportion of business activities that are "taxonomy-eligible" according to the new EU regulation, i.e. potentially environmentally friendly: At turnover level, this is around 41%, 100% in investments and around 37% in operating expenses.

The full ESG Report 2022 is available here.

About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE)

CORESTATE is an investment manager and co-investor with around 19 billion in assets under management in the core business. The company sees itself as a manager for the entire length of the real estate value chain. Thanks to its fully integrated real estate platform, it is able to offer investors a wide range of services, especially the opportunity to invest in large-scale societal trends such as urbanization, demographic shifts or sustainability trends that will continue to have a decisive influence on the living and working environment in the long term. The consistent focus on asset classes that will be successful in the long run constitutes a central cornerstone of the company strategy. At CORESTATE, all concepts are supported with ESG expertise that is unique to the industry. With more than 500 experts, CORESTATE offers clients and investors a full range of services and consultation from a single source, from project financing and real estate management to sales. CORESTATE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and operates as a respected business partner for institutional and semi-institutional investors as well as high-net-worth private investors in 11 countries across Europe, with offices in Frankfurt, Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Madrid and London. Please visit www.corestate-capital.com for further information.

