DGAP-News: Correction of a Press Release: International Commitment by DIC Asset AG: Three Logistics Assets Acquired in the Netherlands

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition

Correction of a Press Release: International Commitment by DIC Asset AG: Three Logistics Assets Acquired in the Netherlands



05.04.2022 / 08:19

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Correction of a Press Release

International Commitment by DIC Asset AG: Three Logistics Assets Acquired in the Netherlands

Total investment costs (TIC) amount to c. EUR 169 million

Kick-off for further cross-border expansion

Acquisition volume across segments since the start of the year at c. EUR 217 million

Frankfurt am Main, 04 April 2022. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, had the deeds for three logistics properties it acquired in the Netherlands notarised in late March. The assets, bought at total investment costs (TIC) of c. EUR 169 million, are earmarked for the "RLI-GEG Logistics & Light Industrial III" logistics institutional fund that was launched last year. In addition to classic Core/Core+ logistics real estate, the "RLI-GEG Logistics & Light Industrial III" fund invests in light industrial and urban logistics real estate. While focusing on Germany as its absolute core market, the fund is supplementing it by adding established markets in neighbouring European countries, specifically in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Austria. When including another real estate acquisition for the proprietary portfolio during the first quarter, DIC has so far achieved a notarised acquisition volume of c. EUR 217 million (TIC) across all segments this year to date.

"Having recently reported on our successful performance in 2021, we are now showcasing the strategy we intend to pursue in the ongoing year as exemplified in our commitment in the Netherlands. We will keep investing in logistics real estate. In this market, we have positioned ourselves in the European heartland with our assets, close to all major transport and trading routes. And we are now investing elsewhere in Europe for the first time. We will demonstrate that our principles-creativity, agility and quality-will meet with success not just in Germany but in nearby cross-border locations in Europe as well. There is no better time to take this step than now. I am convinced that our expertise will set us clearly apart from the competition even on a wider European market, and that we are about to tap fresh growth options for our clients and our investors with this move," commented Sonja Wärntges, the CEO of DIC Asset AG.



More Details on the Properties:

In the Twente area located near the Dutch-German border around Enschede, DIC seized the opportunity to acquire a first-rate logistics asset with a lettable area of around 45,600 sqm. The TIC for this property, which is under construction, were c. EUR 80 million. Slated for completion by late 2022 or early 2023, the property will be occupied on a long term lease by an internationally active logistics service provider who will make the site part of its distribution and delivery network. The site has very convenient access to the A1 and A35 motorways. A transshipment terminal for inland waterway transport lies a mere 200 m away. Moreover, the property is being constructed to meet the latest green building criteria.

Another asset that DIC acquired is located in the Netherlands.. Once completed, this logistics asset will be leased to an internationally active manufacturer. Among the property's advantages is its close proximity to themotorways.

The third asset acquired is also located in theNetherlands. It will start generating current revenues for the benefit of the logistics fund investors immediately. It represents a modern logistics property that is already occupied by a renowned manufacturer and distributor at present.





About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germany's leading listed specialist for commercial real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with eight offices on the ground in all major German markets. We manage 237 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 11.5 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment represents the proprietary real estate portfolio of DIC Asset AG. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment vehicles that return attractive dividend yields.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

IR Contact DIC Asset AG:

Peer Schlinkmann

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Neue Mainzer Strasse 20

D-60311 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@dic-asset.de