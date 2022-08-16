DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP: Announcement of the Result

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Offer

CPI PROPERTY GROUP: Announcement of the Result



16.08.2022 / 18:10 CET/CEST

This document is a non-binding English language convenience translation. The only binding document is the German language publication published on 16 August 2022.



SHAREHOLDERS OF S IMMO AG WHOSE SEAT, PLACE OF RESIDENCE OR HABITUAL ABODE IS OUTSIDE THE REPUBLIC OF AUSTRIA SHOULD NOTE THE INFORMATION SET FORTH IN SECTION 7.4 OF THE OFFER DOCUMENT.



MANDATORY TAKEOVER OFFER

pursuant to Sections 22 et seqq. of the Austrian Takeover Act (Übernahmegesetz)



by CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.

40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



to the shareholders of



S IMMO AG

Friedrichstraße 10, 1010 Vienna, Austria

ISIN AT0000652250



Acceptance Period: 15 July 2022 through 12 August 2022



ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULT



pursuant to Section 19 para 2 Austrian Takeover Act (Übernahmegesetz)

with respect to the mandatory takeover offer

pursuant to Sections 22 et seqq. of the Austrian Takeover Act (Übernahmegesetz)

for the acquisition of securities of S IMMO AG

(ISIN AT0000652250)

(the "Offer")



CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A., a stock corporation (société anonyme) duly established and existing under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, with corporate seat in Luxembourg and business address at 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies under number B102254 ("CPIPG"), has published the offer document in relation to the Offer pursuant to Section 11 paragraph 1a Austrian Takeover Act on 15 July 2022.



The Offer could have been accepted from 15 July 2022 until 12 August 2022 ("Acceptance Period").



Until the end of the Acceptance Period, 26,983,707 S IMMO Shares have been tendered for sale into the Offer. This represent a participation of approximately 36.66 % in the Target Company's registered nominal share capital and taking into account the treasury shares held by the Target Company of approximately 38.26 % of the total outstanding voting rights.



Together with the S IMMO Shares held by the Bidder directly and indirectly via IMMOFINANZ AG as Party Acting in Concert with the Bidder upon publication of the offer document for the Offer, the Bidder will in total at least hold 58,301,812 S IMMO Shares. This represent a participation of approximately 79.20 % in the Target Company's registered nominal share capital and taking into account the treasury shares held by the Target Company of approximately 82.67 % of the voting rights.



The Offer will be settled in accordance with section 5. of the offer document. The payment due to each Shareholder who has accepted the Offer of EUR 22.85 per S IMMO Share (Offer Price of EUR 23.50 per S IMMO Share cum dividend for the financial year 2021 of S IMMO in the amount of EUR 0.65 per S IMMO Share resolved by the AGM 2022 and paid on 13 June 2022) will be paid to the S IMMO Shareholders no later than 23 August 2022 via their respective securities accounts.



Pursuant to Section 19 para 3 Austrian Takeover Act, the Acceptance Period will be extended for all S IMMO Shareholders who have not yet accepted the Offer for three months from announcement of the result ("Additional Acceptance Period"). The Additional Acceptance Period thus starts on 18 August 2022 and lasts until (and including) 18 November 2022, 17:00 Vienna local time.



S IMMO Shareholders who have not yet accepted the Offer may tender their S IMMO Shares at unchanged terms during the Additional Acceptance Period.



This announcement of the result of the Offer has also been published on the websites of CPIPG (https://www.cpipg.com/), S IMMO AG (https://www.simmoag.at/) and the Austrian Takeover Commission (https://www.takeover.at/).



Luxembourg, 16 August 2022

