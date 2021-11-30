30.11.2021 21:00:14

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Capital Increase Completed

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Capital Increase
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Capital Increase Completed

30.11.2021 / 21:00
CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 30 November 2021

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Capital Increase Completed

Further to the announcement of 22 November 2021, CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") hereby announces the completed issuance of 487,012,987 new ordinary shares to funds (the "Apollo Funds") managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo").

The new ordinary shares, with a par value of EUR 0.10, were issued today for a subscription price of EUR 0.616 per share. The aggregate subscription amount of EUR 300 million was paid by the Apollo Funds today; the stake represents about 5.5% of CPIPG's share capital. Following today's capital increase, the share held by the Group's founder Radovan Vitek represents about 88.8% of CPIPG's share capital.

The corporate share capital of CPIPG has been increased today from EUR 841,590,231.10 represented by 8,415,902,311 ordinary shares to EUR 890,291,529.80 represented by 8,902,915,298 ordinary shares.

As of 30 November 2021, the total number of voting rights attached to the shares comprising the share capital of CPIPG is by 8,902,915,298. Voting rights attached to 67,000,000 shares held by CPIPG's subsidiary are suspended.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com


