DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Publication of the Offer Document for the Mandatory Takeover Offer for S IMMO AG

15.07.2022 12:11:26

15.07.2022 / 12:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 15 July 2022

CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") is pleased to inform that the offer document in relation to the mandatory takeover offer (the "Offer") for holders of shares of S IMMO AG ("S IMMO") is published today.

The initial acceptance period runs from 15 July 2022 until 12 August 2022, 5:00 pm Vienna time. All outstanding ordinary shares of S IMMO (ISIN AT0000652250) which are not held by CPIPG or IMMOFINANZ AG or are treasury shares (the "Shares") are subject to the Offer. The Offer is not subject to any condition precedent.

The Offer price is EUR 23.50 per Share, cum dividend for the financial year 2021 (and, for the avoidance of doubt, cum dividend regarding any further dividend declared by the Target Company after the announcement of the Offer). With regard to the payment of the dividend for the financial year 2021 of S IMMO in the amount of EUR 0.65 per Share resolved by the AGM 2022 and made on 13 June 2022, each S IMMO shareholder who will accept the Offer will therefore receive a payment in the amount of EUR 22.85 for each tendered Share.

The offer documents are available on the website of CPIPG, in the "Takeover offer for S IMMO AG" section: https://www.cpipg.com/en/for-investors/shareholders#


For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com


Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1398983

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1398983  15.07.2022 

Nachrichten