DGAP-News: creditshelf complements and strengthens senior management

creditshelf complements and strengthens senior management

Three experienced banking and fintech experts strengthen creditshelf's senior management

They will support the Management Board regarding the core topics of risk management, finance, capital markets and strategy development

The listed company's Management Board continues to comprise the co-founders of creditshelf

Frankfurt am Main, February 24, 2022 - creditshelf, the leading financier for digital SME loans in Germany, strengthens its 2nd level management. The existing management team surrounding board members and co-founders Dr. Tim Thabe and Dr. Daniel Bartsch will be complemented by Sascha Kern as Chief Risk Officer, Alexander Plenk as Head of Finance and Capital Markets and Dr. Carsten Höhn as Head of Strategy.

"Risk analysis and funding via professional capital market participants have always been core strategic topics for creditshelf. We are therefore pleased to strengthen our 2nd level management in these areas by hiring three additional, experienced experts. At the same time, it is essential for our further growth path to strategically evaluate and seize opportunities in the SME financing sector. Therefore, we have now created a dedicated senior position for this purpose," explains Dr. Tim Thabe, co-founder and CEO of creditshelf AG.

The new Chief Risk Officer Sascha Kern, who will join the creditshelf team from May 2022, has over 15 years of experience in credit risk analysis. Most recently he held the position of Division Head of Credit Management at KT Bank AG in Frankfurt am Main. After founding the bank and successfully establishing the credit risk management function, he was responsible for the evaluation and monitoring of loans in the SME, retail, and real estate financing sectors as well as portfolio composition. Prior to that, he had gained professional experience at different financial institutions, including NORD/LB in Luxembourg. At creditshelf, he will be responsible for the risk department, representing the company in this manner regarding customers, investors, and the Supervisory Board. He will be supported by creditshelf's current Head of Credit Zorana Bejtovic.

The company's Finance and Capital Markets divisions will be headed by Alexander Plenk, whose expertise extends to both the fintech and banking sectors. Prior to becoming CFO of Tradelite Solutions, the position he held before joining creditshelf, he spent several years as divisional head of Financial Markets and Financial Institutions at BayernLB. At this bank, he also managed major regulatory projects and investment research. Previous positions include equity and credit research at Bankgesellschaft Berlin and UniCredit/HVB.

Since the beginning of 2022, Dr. Carsten Höhn has been providing new strategic impulses together with the Management Board. He holds the newly created Head of Strategy position. Before joining creditshelf, he worked as Head of Strategy for Commerzbank in Frankfurt am Main. In his role, he was responsible for the development of the Private and Corporate Customers segment. Previously, he held a similar position at SEB AG in Frankfurt, which focused on corporate and investment banking. He began his career at the management consultancy firm McKinsey & Company, where he worked as an advisor for a vast number of financial services companies.



Communications & IR:

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Maximilian Franz

Head of Communications and Content

Mainzer Landstraße 33a

60329 Frankfurt

Phone: +49 69 348 719 113

ir@creditshelf.com

www.creditshelf.com



About creditshelf

ir.creditshelf.com

creditshelf is the leading financier for digital SME loans in Germany. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via its constantly growing network. creditshelf caters to complementary needs: SME entrepreneurs gain easy access to attractive alternative financing solutions, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs, and the company's partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. creditshelf's business model revolves around its unique, data-driven risk analysis and unbureaucratic, fast digital processes. creditshelf covers the entire value chain: Its platform is used to select suitable credit projects, analyze potential borrowers' credit quality, perform credit scoring, and price risk adequately. The company receives fees from both borrowers and investors for these services.

creditshelf has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment since 2018. The experts making up its team have many years' experience of SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for building tomorrow's businesses.