DGAP-News: Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 01/06/2022 is 6.59

Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 01/06/2022 is 6.59



02.06.2022 / 13:05

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (Cryptology)

Malta, 02.06.2022

Malta, 02.06.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of 6.59.

Crypto markets continue to remain flat in the fallout of the LUNA/UST debacle with Bitcoin oscillating around $30,000. Signs of recovery abound as Bitcoin futures continue to reach new highs and record amounts of crypto assets are moved off exchanges. With macro-economic sentiment largely negative, crypto is being seen as a safe haven for investors, particularly as protection against with Inflation through Bitcoin and yield-generating opportunities in DeFi.

Cryptologys updated estimated NAV figures come on the heels of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptologys shares with a BUY rating and a price target of 13.00. Shares opened this morning around 5.00, meaning Hauck & Aufhäuser is projecting over a 150% price increase from current levels.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-based business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher B1, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

