DGAP-News: Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 15/06/2022 is 5.72

16.06.2022 08:55:04

Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 15/06/2022 is 5.72

Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 15/06/2022 is 5.72

16.06.2022 / 08:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (Cryptology)
Malta, 16.06.2022

Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 15/06/2022 is 5.72

Malta, 16.06.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of 5.72.

Crypto markets have gone into a tailspin in the past week as concerns have arisen regarding liquidations of large funds and lending desks. As a result, Bitcoin has fallen into the $20,000 range while ETH is fighting to stay above $1,000. The oversell of crypto is likely attributable to over-leveraged players in the space being unable to make margin call, which could be a signal for a relatively quick turnaround. Additional forced liquidations could push prices down further, however.

Cryptologys updated estimated NAV figures come on the heels of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptologys shares with a BUY rating and a price target of 13.00.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-based business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher B1, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com




Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1376763

 
