21.04.2022 21:54:04

DGAP-News: Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 20/04/2022 is 8.87 as Bitcoin continues to oscillate around $40,000.

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
21.04.2022 / 21:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")
Malta, 21.04.2022

Malta, 21.04.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of 8.87.

Crypto markets continue to remain flat in the early second quarter of 2022 with Bitcoin continuing to oscillate around the $40,000 mark. Meanwhile, large amounts of crypto assets are moving off exchanges, such as Coinbase and Binance, signaling the flat market may be a consolidation period for crypto, which may be set to swing strongly positive this summer.

Cryptology's updated estimated NAV figures come on the heels of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptology's shares with a "BUY" rating and a price target of 13.00. Shares opened this morning around 6.25, meaning Hauck & Aufhäuser is projecting well over a 50% price increase from current levels.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-based business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher B1, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1332527

 
