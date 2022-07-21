|
21.07.2022 08:30:06
DGAP-News: Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 20/07/2022 is 5.62
|
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
/ Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Corporate News
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (Cryptology)
Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 20/07/2022 is 5.62
Malta, 21.07.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of 5.62.
Cryptology issued an ad hoc statement last week announcing the Board of Directors has decided to implement the authorization to acquire treasury shares, pursuant to Clause 41 of the Articles of Association granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting as of 30 May 2022, and to acquire up to 1 million treasury shares in the period from 18 July 2022 to 17 July 2023. The buy-back is limited to such a number of shares or to a maximum purchase price of 15 per share. The buy-back will be carried out via the stock exchange.
Ever since the buy-back began on 18 July, 2022, the share price has risen from 3.80 to 4.90 as of closing of trading yesterday.
Cryptologys updated estimated NAV figures come on the heels of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptologys shares with a BUY rating and a price target of 13.00.
Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.
About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.
Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-based business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher B1, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.
Media Contact:
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.
Jefim Gewiet (COO)
66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,
Sliema SLM 1707 Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
21.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cryptology Asset Group PLC
|Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
|SLM 1707 Sliema
|Malta
|E-mail:
|info@cryptology-ag.com
|Internet:
|cryptology-ag.com
|ISIN:
|MT0001770107
|WKN:
|A2JDEW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1402513
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1402513 21.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs
|4,47
|-0,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger unentschlossen: ATX erobert Gewinnzone -- DAX mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich die Anleger am Freitag unentschlossen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es unterdessen leicht aufwärts. Die Anleger in Asien zeigen sich im späten Verlauf mehrheitlich besser gelaunt.