26.05.2022 17:29:04
DGAP-News: Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 25/05/2022 is 6.55
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
/ Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Corporate News
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (Cryptology)
Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 25/05/2022 is 6.55
Malta, 26.05.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of 6.55.
Crypto is down significantly over the past weeks after $UST, an algorithmic stablecoin issued on the Terra (LUNA) network, lost its peg to the US Dollar. This sent UST and LUNA into freefall as markets were spooked by the lack of backing in the stablecoin. As a result, most crypto is down double-digits in the past week in one of the most volatile periods in cryptos history.
Cryptologys updated estimated NAV figures come on the heels of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptologys shares with a BUY rating and a price target of 13.00. Shares opened this morning around 4.90, meaning Hauck & Aufhäuser is projecting well over a 50% price increase from current levels.
Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.
About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.
Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-based business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher B1, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.
Media Contact:
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.
Jefim Gewiet (COO)
66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,
Sliema SLM 1707 Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
1362431 26.05.2022
