DGAP-News: Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 31/08/2022 is 5.30

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (Cryptology)

Malta, 01.09.2022

Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 31/08/2022 is 5.30

Malta, 25.08.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of 5.30.

On Monday, Cryptology portfolio company, Northern Data, announced it has received an unqualified opinion for its 2021 consolidated financial statements from KPMG. Northern Data reported a significant increase overall, with revenue up to EUR 189.9 million and EBITDA of EUR 320.1 million.

In August, Cryptologys shares were listed on electronic trading venue, Xetra, Germanys leading trading venue for listed companies. Cryptologys listing on Xetra comes on the heels of the recent news that Cryptology had begun a share buyback program in July, as well as an announcement of a planned up-listing to the Regulated Marker of the Börse Dusseldorf.

Cryptologys updated estimated NAV figures come on the heels of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptologys shares with a BUY rating and a price target of 13.00.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Xetra, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-based business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher B1, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

