10.02.2022 13:00:04
DGAP-News: CureVac Doses First Participant in Phase 1 Study with Multivalent Influenza Vaccine Candidate Based on Second-Generation mRNA Backbone Developed in Collaboration with GSK
DGAP-News: CureVac
/ Key word(s): Study
CureVac Doses First Participant in Phase 1 Study with Multivalent Influenza Vaccine Candidate Based on Second-Generation mRNA Backbone Developed in Collaboration with GSK
- Multivalent technology approach for seasonal influenza mRNA vaccine candidate addressing four different influenza strains
- Influenza candidate developed in collaboration with GSK within broad infectious disease vaccine program
TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - February 10, 2022 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), today announced that it has dosed the first participant in a Phase 1 study of its seasonal influenza second-generation mRNA vaccine candidate, CVSQIV, developed in collaboration with GSK. The differentiated multivalent vaccine candidate features multiple non-chemically modified mRNA constructs to induce immune responses against relevant targets of four different influenza strains. The use of customizable and rapidly produced mRNAs to address influenza could enable faster development and delivery of potentially improved vaccine candidates, featuring even short-term strain updates for the approaching influenza season.
"Providing seasonally updated yet highly effective influenza vaccines has historically been challenging. The successful implementation of mRNA technology to address the global COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated a tremendous opportunity for this platform," said Dr. Klaus Edvardsen, Chief Development Officer of CureVac. "Leveraging the inherent flexibility of our mRNA platform together with our fast manufacturing, we have successfully combined multiple different mRNAs in a single candidate with the goal to develop a potentially improved vaccine for seasonal influenza. We believe this represents an important advancement of this key technology."
The Phase 1 dose-escalation study is being conducted in Panama and is expected to enroll up to 240 healthy adult participants to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of CVSQIV. In line with the mRNA development strategy in collaboration with GSK, both companies are also working on chemically modified mRNA technologies with clinical programs for influenza and COVID-19 expected to start later this year.
The CureVac-GSK infectious disease collaboration was first announced in July 2020 and focuses on the development of new products based on CureVac's mRNA technology for different targets in the field of infectious diseases.
