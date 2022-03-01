|
DGAP-News: CureVac Establishes Fully-Owned Company Dedicated to Advancing The RNA Printer(R)
CureVac Establishes Fully-Owned Company Dedicated to Advancing The RNA Printer(R)
- The RNA Printer(R) is CureVac's integrated and automated manufacturing solution for RNA vaccines and therapeutics
- CureVac RNA Printer GmbH to provide dedicated infrastructure to accelerate development and broaden application range of The RNA Printer(R)
- Dr. Markus Bergmann appointed as General Manager for CureVac RNA Printer GmbH
TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - March 1, 2022 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), today announced that it has established CureVac RNA Printer GmbH, a fully-owned CureVac company to advance The RNA Printer(R). The RNA Printer(R) is CureVac's solution for integrated and automated manufacturing of GMP-grade RNA vaccines and therapeutics. The new entity is designed as a platform and services company, providing a dedicated operational environment to further develop and establish The RNA Printer(R) as a manufacturing end-to-end solution. This solution will include the main steps to manufacture mRNA vaccines or therapeutics. The platform is designed to facilitate broad access to mRNA technology and enable mRNA product developments, e.g. for rapid supply of new mRNA-based vaccines in pandemic situations as well as patient access to advanced and personalized mRNA-based therapies in oncology. The company will be led by Dr. Markus Bergmann, who joins CureVac RNA Printer GmbH as General Manager on March 1, 2022.
"The successful implementation of mRNA vaccines to address the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the tremendous potential of this technology. We are convinced that the global mRNA pipeline will grow strongly over the next decade," said Dr. Franz-Werner Haas, Chief Executive Officer of CureVac. "Providing access to flexible GMP manufacturing solutions is expected to be a game changer for the speed with which new mRNA products can be advanced from lab to clinic."
Dr. Franz-Werner Haas continues, "we warmly welcome Dr. Markus Bergmann as the CureVac RNA Printer GmbH General Manager. His medical background as well as his experience in developing targeted product strategies, transforming businesses and increasing business efficiency - particularly in a high-tech field - represents a perfect fit and will create a strong momentum for the next developmental stage of The RNA Printer(R)."
"The RNA Printer(R) is uniquely suited to further strengthen and increase CureVac's footprint in the rapidly expanding RNA space," said Dr. Markus Bergmann. "The pioneering technology behind this platform has the potential to enable the translational step from science to innovative products via an automated solution thereby broadening access to mRNA technology. I'm excited to be part of this technology advancement and to join this great team."
Dr. Bergmann joins CureVac RNA Printer GmbH from ZF Group, Germany, where he held various management positions. He built his strong background in business development, product management, finance, strategy and M&A via several leadership assignments including Rolls Royce plc., UK, and McKinsey & Company, Germany and Asia. Dr. Bergmann started his career as a doctor at the University Hospital in Tübingen, Germany, in the Department of Hematology and Oncology after graduating from University of Heidelberg, Germany, and receiving a Doctor of Medicine in collaboration with the German Cancer Research Center in the field of Immunology.
|01.07.21
|CureVac Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.02.21
|CureVac buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
