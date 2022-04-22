DGAP-News: CureVac to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Updates on April 28, 2022

Issuer: CureVac / Key word(s): Quarter Results

CureVac to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Updates on April 28, 2022



22.04.2022 / 13:00

TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - April 22, 2022 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), will report financial results, and provide business updates for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 3 p.m. CET / 9 a.m. EST.

Conference call and webcast details

Dial-in numbers to participate in the conference call:

U.S. Toll-Free: +1-877-407-0989

International: +1-201-389-0921

Germany: 0800 182 0040

The live webcast link can be accessed via the newsroom section of the CureVac website at https://www.curevac.com/en/newsroom/events/



Corresponding presentation slides will be posted shortly before the start of the webcast.

A replay will be made available at this website after the event.

About CureVac

CureVac is a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in developing, optimizing, and manufacturing this versatile biological molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of optimized mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. In July 2020, CureVac entered in a collaboration with GSK to jointly develop new products in prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases based on CureVac's second-generation mRNA technology. This collaboration was later extended to the development of second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and modified mRNA vaccine technologies. Based on its proprietary technology, CureVac has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac had its initial public offering on the New York Nasdaq in August 2020. It is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany, and employs more than 900 people at its sites in Tübingen, Frankfurt, and Boston, USA. Further information can be found at www.curevac.com.

CureVac Investor Relations Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih, Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

CureVac, Tübingen, Germany

T: +49 7071 9883-1298

M: +49 160 90 496949

sarah.fakih@curevac.com

CureVac Media Contact

Bettina Jödicke-Braas, Manager Communications

CureVac, Tübingen, Germany

T: 49 7071 9883-1087

bettina.joedicke-braas@curevac.com



