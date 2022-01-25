DGAP-News: cyan AG: Adrian Shatku appointed to the Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Personnel

cyan AG: Adrian Shatku appointed to the Supervisory Board



25.01.2022 / 08:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





cyan AG: Adrian Shatku appointed to the Supervisory Board

Munich, January 25, 2022 - cyan AG announces that Adrian Shatku has been appointed to the Supervisory Board of cyan AG. The NYC-based global entrepreneur appointment was made official by the Munich District Court on January 07, 2022.

Adrian Shatku is the founder of the New York based UNIFI Communications, Inc. and UNIFI Capital Inc. owned companies. He has been recognized for the importance of empowering the Internet in transforming global communication and founded UNIFI Communications in early 2001, as one of the first providers of high-quality Voice-over-IP (VoIP) services. Furthermore, he is CEO of WIS Telecom SPA and WIS Telecom SA (formerly M-Link Orascom and Wind International Services), which in 2014 ranked among the top 15 operators in the world, in terms of volume, according to TeleGeography. Adrian Shatku has over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, and he is an alumni of Harvard Business School and MIT Sloan School of Management.

Stefan Schütze, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of cyan AG: "With Adrian Shatku we welcome an experienced global entrepreneur and senior executive with deep knowledge and experience into telecom ecosystem, who perfectly complements the expertise represented on the Supervisory Board. We look forward to a successful collaboration."

Frank von Seth, CEO of cyan AG: "Adrian Shatku brings incredible experience and quality to the Supervisory Board of cyan. With him (and his company UNIFI), we are not only having a valued business partner aboard, we are now also gaining a trusted and experienced member as addition to our Supervisory Board who, with all his capacity, will support the Executive Board in achieving its ambitious goals."

Adrian Shatku, Founder UNIFI: "I am honored to serve in cyan and exited to bring my 20 plus years of entrepreneurial and disruptive innovation experience into cyan's Supervisory Board. As UNIFI and WIS and personally I do care deeply about protecting enterprises and consumers and their families from the everyday cyber hacks of today's digital centric world with state actors and ransomware attacks that wish to achieve economic advantages. I am looking forward to contributing to the further growth of cyan and supporting cyan management on driving great success and the global expansion and partnerships."

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.

Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan's products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. In December 2018, cyan won a global group contract with Orange as a result of an international tender process. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile).

Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com.

cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Tel. +49 89 71042 2073

E-Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com

cyan AG Media and Press:

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17

E-Mail: vera.mueller@better-orange.de