DGAP-News: cyan AG: cyan's MVNO-platform (BSS/OSS) chosen by LIWA to expand the digital portfolio to include mobile connectivity

cyan AG: cyan's MVNO-platform (BSS/OSS) chosen by LIWA to expand the digital portfolio to include mobile connectivity



04.04.2022 / 16:30

cyan's MVNO-platform (BSS/OSS) chosen by LIWA to expand the digital portfolio to include mobile connectivity

Munich, April 4, 2022 - cyan AG (XETR: CYR), a leading European and globally active provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions and BSS/OSS platform services for the telecom industry, has been chosen by LIWA SAS, a leading Colombian multi-service company and part of Mauricio Hoyos' T-Valley Group, to supply its BSS/OSS-Platform that enables MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) to operate through a cloud-based service hub, allowing for flexible commercial models which are optimized for innovative and cost-sensitive businesses. LIWA has launched their mobile offering today.

cyan's Seamless BSS/OSS & MVNE Platform offers an out-of-the-box, one-stop-shop solution for MVNOs seeking maximum independence from host operators. The innovative design provides complete end-to-end support from mobile network integration, product management, real-time charging to customer care as well as digital customer experience management. To allow MVNOs to focus fully on their sales and marketing activities, cyan provides managed services as well as business operations support through cloud-based hubs available across the globe.

Carlos Herrada, CEO and founder of LIWA: "As a multi-service company that provides businesses with virtual telephony and mobile marketing solutions, also services homes and people with clean energy services and fiber optic internet we will now add an important piece, mobile telephony, to our product portfolio. This way we can fully launch a new union of marketing and communications in Colombia."

Edison Diaz, Director for Latin America at cyan: "Our complete BSS/OSS solution is optimized for cost, scalability and consistency while also including all the tools to operate an MVNO capable of quickly responding to customer needs and delivering new services to market. We are, therefore, happy to be chosen once again as technology partner which reinforces our market leading position in Latin America with best-in-class service on our platforms."

About LIWA

LIWA is a multi-service telecommunication, renewable energy and IoT company. We bring solar energy and internet to rural areas of difficult access where there is no service or it is poor. We have created an ecosystem where we unite energy, the internet, technology and data analysis to offer users an efficient and smart service. We have a robust ecosystem that is in charge of providing the service in non-interconnected areas and in corporations that want to buy part of their energy from the sun and be part of the digitalization.

We were born digital, we live digital. LIWA means access and connection. LIWA is where purpose meets innovation. In a digitalized era, we democratize access to the most basic services for people and companies, through decentralization, in order to provide our clients with the tool that will change their world. We have integrated our high impact multi-service company, Cellvoz, where we help companies transform their communications at multiple levels, from internal communication of employees to communication with customers, partners and prospects.

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.

Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan's products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at: www.cyansecurity.com