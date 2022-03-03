|
03.03.2022 16:30:02
DGAP-News: cyan AG: Social MVNO LOV Telecomunicaciones launches on cyan's BSS/OSS platform in Colombia
|
DGAP-News: Cyan AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Social MVNO LOV Telecomunicaciones launches on cyan's BSS/OSS platform in Colombia
Munich, March 3, 2022 - cyan AG, a leading European and globally active provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions and BSS/OSS platform services for the telecom industry, today announced the successful launch of Colombian social mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) LOV Telecomunicaciones SAS on cyan's BSS/OSS platform technology.
cyan's Seamless BSS/OSS & MVNE Platform offers an out-of-the-box, one-stop-shop solution for MVNOs capable to scale rapidly as the subscribers grow. The innovative design provides complete end-to-end support from mobile network integration, product management, real-time charging to customer care as well as digital customer experience features. To allow MVNOs to concentrate solely on their sales and marketing activities, cyan provides a fully managed service as well as business operations support through its cloud-based hubs available across the globe.
Under the motto "LOVe connects us all" LOV is creating a platform beyond simple telecom services to improve their subscribers' daily lives and aims to help make the dreams of many come true in a socially responsible way.
Jose Luis Galan, Co-Founder of LOV Telecomunicaciones: "Something as simple as a phone call, a chat or surfing the web are no longer just isolated actions, because when done in community they have the power to fight indifference and generate great changes. With cyan's BSS/OSS platform we have found a partner capable to support us on this journey."
Edison Diaz, Director for Latin America at cyan: "We are happy to be the trusted partner of LOV and look forward to enabling the growth of this socially responsible enterprise through our market leading technology and platform. Our platform-as-a-service approach provides the full technical and operational support required to operate the MVNO, so that LOV can focus on social impact, and grow as a major player in the telecom industry in Colombia with a high quality service to benefit everyone in the country."
About LOV Telecomunicaciones
LOV Telecomunicaciones is a social company that uses mobile services as a tool to change people's lives through prepaid services in Colombia, giving mobile telephony a new meaning donating 50% of its utilities to social purposes.
With mobile plans from COP 1.000, bundles in voice and data and 4G (LTE) coverage, LOV supports everyone's communication needs.
About cyan
cyan AG is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.
Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan's products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile).
Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com
03.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|cyan AG
|Theatinerstraße 11
|80333 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cyansecurity.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4SV8
|WKN:
|A2E4SV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1294125
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1294125 03.03.2022
