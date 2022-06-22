DGAP-News: cyan AG with successful 2022 Annual General Meeting and clear shareholder approval

|
Munich, June 22, 2022 The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of cyan AG (XETR: CYR) once again received strong approval from shareholders at today's virtual Annual General Meeting. All agenda items up for resolution were approved by a clear majority. A total of 68.8% of the registered share capital was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting.
In addition to the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board and the election of the auditor, the Annual General Meeting approved the creation of a new authorized and a new conditional capital with a simultaneous rescission of the existing authorizations. Approval was also given for the issue of convertible bonds and/or bonds with warrants and the authorization to acquire treasury shares. Furthermore, the reduction of the Supervisory Board from five to three members was resolved and a corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association was adopted. Supervisory Board members Trevor Traina and Adrian Shatku resigned from their positions as Supervisory Board members with effect from the end of this Annual General Meeting. Other amendments to the Articles of Association were also resolved.
Frank von Seth, CEO of cyan AG: "We are very pleased and thankful for the support and confirmation of our shareholders, especially as we have been undergoing a comprehensive corporate transformation since 2021. For cyan AG to become a sustainably successful company with recurring revenues, we restructured during the past fiscal year, streamlined processes, and sharpened the company's focus. The positive response from shareholders to our actions is very valuable to us in these times. We appreciate the trust placed in us and will continue to implement our measures launched at strategic and operational level. The results will be reflected in future financials."
Stefan Schütze, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of cyan AG: "I would like to express my sincere thanks to my previous Supervisory Board colleagues Trevor Traina and Adrian Shatku for their work on our board. With their international experience, they were able to make a valuable contribution to the work of the Supervisory Board. Nevertheless, we came to the joint decision that we need the leanest and most effective structures possible at cyan AG at all levels. That is why the downsizing that has already taken place should also be seen as a clear sign that we are optimizing ourselves in all areas. My thanks also go to the Executive Board for its intensive and successful commitment during the restructuring process.
The voting results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting can be viewed at https://ir.cyansecurity.com/publications/.
About cyan
Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyans products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at: www.cyansecurity.com
