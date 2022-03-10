DGAP-News: cyan's endpoint-based cybersecurity solution launched at dtac, protecting subscribers in Thailand

DGAP-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

cyan's endpoint-based cybersecurity solution launched at dtac, protecting subscribers in Thailand



10.03.2022 / 14:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





cyan's endpoint-based cybersecurity solution launched at dtac, protecting subscribers in Thailand

Munich, March 10, 2022 - cyan AG, a leading European and globally active provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions and BSS/OSS platform services for the telecom industry, today announced that dtac, a member of Telenor Group and one of the leading mobile network operators in Thailand, has successfully launched cybersecurity solution to dtac's customer base of over of 19 million subscribers, based on cyan's technology. cyan's OnDevice Security will be integrated directly into dtac's existing endpoint application and made available as a value-added subscription. The fully cloud-based deployment leverages Amazon Web Services (AWS) for high scalability and consistent operations.

cyan's OnDevice Security is an endpoint-based solution that enables service providers to keep their customers safe from cyber-threats including phishing, malware, and more. The solution is powered by cyan's proprietary and patented threat intelligence that detects cyber-threats in real-time and is fully integrated into the partner's App as a white label service.

Frank von Seth, CEO of cyan AG: "We are happy to partner with dtac, an innovative telecommunications company that knows to deliver relevant value-added services to their customers. Our seamless and lightweight OnDevice Security is a perfect match for the need of smartphone users in a mobile-first and mobile-only country, such as Thailand."

About dtac

Total Access Communication PLC or dtac (XBKK: DTAC) is a leading mobile operator in Thailand, providing 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G services to over 19 million subscribers. Through its highly advanced digitalization initiatives, dtac is committed to empowering its customers to live the life they truly want, connecting them to what matters most, and empowering society. www.dtac.co.th

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.

Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan's products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile).

Further information is available at: www.cyansecurity.com