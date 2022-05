DGAP-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL impresses with strong first quarter despite persistently challenging market conditions

DGAP-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL impresses with strong first quarter despite persistently challenging market conditions



10.05.2022 / 07:45

DATA MODUL impresses with strong first quarter despite persistently challenging market conditions

- Sales increase by 31.7% in the first quarter compared to previous years quarter

- Order entry of EUR 68.6m, exceeding previous year by 8.9%

- EBIT of EUR 4.2m in the first quarter marks rise of 36.7% compared to previous year

- Profit per share of EUR 0.94, increased by 71.5%



Munich, 10 May 2022 DATA MODUL continued to impress with a successful first quarter within an economic environment noticeably affected by Russias offensive war. Compared to Q1 of the previous fiscal year, sales increased significantly by 31.7% to an amount of EUR 63.3m. Order entry increased by 8.9% to a quarterly figure of EUR 68.6m. Consequently, the order backlog of EUR 172.6m is above the previous years level of EUR 143.0m and reflects the ongoing allocation of materials and scarcity of resources on the procurement side. Overall, DATA MODUL closes the first quarter with an EBIT figure of EUR 4.2m, significantly exceeding previous years Q1 level.

Group-wide key performance indicators

In TEUR Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change by Sales 63,266 48,023 31.7% Order entry 68,587 62,997 8.9% Order backlog 172,552 142,975 20.7% EBIT 4,193 3,068 36.7% EBIT margin 6.6% 6.4% 3.7% Quarterly result 3,312 1,932 71.5% Profit per share (in EUR) 0.94 0.55 71.5%

Outlook

DATA MODUL faces challenging economic conditions caused by the noticeable effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy. However, due to the sustainable and consequent realization of its strategy, the Group is well prepared for tight economic conditions even in times of crisis and looks ahead with confidence. Based on the level of current orders the Executive Board expects a good fiscal year 2022 as long as recovery and catch-up effects materialize following the elimination of the Corona measures going along with a normalization of supply chains and material availability.