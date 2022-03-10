10.03.2022 12:43:42

DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: Executive Board Announces Guidance for Fiscal Year 2021/2022

10.03.2022 / 12:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pliezhausen, 10. March 2022: At the virtual annual general meeting of DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S), the executive board just announced the guidance for the current fiscal year (01.10.2021-30.09.2022). The board expects revenue to grow to EUR 480-500m, EBITDA to EUR 72-75m and EBIT to EUR 39-42m.



Contact:
DATAGROUP SE
Claudia Erning
Investor Relations
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
D-72124 Pliezhausen
T +49-7127-970-015
F +49-7127-970-033
Claudia.Erning@datagroup.de

