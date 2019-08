DGAP-News: De Raj Group AG: De Raj Group AG, Germany, is entering into a formal agreement to acquire a series of Solar power plant in Europe

DGAP-News: De Raj Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance

21.08.2019 / 12:41

Cologne, 21 August, 2019: De Raj Group AG (ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1, Vienna Stock Exchange) today announced that they will enter into a formal agreement on 2nd September to acquire a series of Solar power plant in Europe with an installed capacity of 99 MWp.

De Raj Group AG and Wattkraft Group, will jointly ensure the completion of the power plant projects with its expertise and financial strength. Wattkraft's technical ability will ensure that the plant is operating at an overall efficiency.

De Raj Group said that the proposed acquisition is part of its strategy to build a Green Investments portfolio as a growth driver and intends to grow its portfolio to an optimal size via greenfield development or acquiring existing projects of similar or complementary technology.

Wattkraft said this is a first milestone of the cooperation that has been agreed upon with De Raj Group, with more projects to come.



About the De Raj Group:

The De Raj Group AG is listed in the market segment "Standard Market Auction" on the EU-regulated market (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse) since Feb 8th, 2018. The shares are also listed since March 23rd, 2018 at the Open Market in Frankfurt / Main and at XETRA of Deutsche Börse AG. The De Raj Group is strong in the Oil & Gas sector and Power Generation sector, where it owns and operates strategic equipment/facilities in both of these sectors which are provided on mid-to long-term lease to the market. In the Power sector, it was involved in both conventional power generation and CHP (Combined Heat and Power) generation. The Group is embarking on an international expansion plan in the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. The Oil & Gas division of the Group provides specialist services supported by IP patents for the full spectrum of the upstream Oil & Gas supply chain, particularly in the South East Asian region. The Group owns a diversified portfolio of assets comprising jack-up rigs and topside equipment. These jack-up rigs, with the readily available equipment can be modified quickly to suit client requirements for offshore facilities in the development of marginal fields, including as well enhancement of production in producing fields. This supports very well Oil companies desire for early monetisation of hydrocarbon with cost effective solutions.



