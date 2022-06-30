DGAP-News: DEGIRO to become new Main Global Partner of Sevilla FC

DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DEGIRO to become new Main Global Partner of Sevilla FC



30.06.2022 / 11:59

DEGIRO, a brand of flatexDEGIRO, will be displayed on the players jerseys of Sevilla FC

Following the positive experiences of flatex, a brand of flatexDEGIRO, as main sponsor of German football club Borussia Moenchengladbach, flatexDEGIRO continues successful sport sponsoring strategy to additionally boost brand awareness on an international level

Spain has become DEGIRO's second largest market in record time with almost 250,000 customers

Partnership shows flatexDEGIROs commitment to this enormously important growth market

Frankfurt/Main flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest and fastest growing retail online broker today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sevilla FC for DEGIRO to become the new Main Global Partner as of 1 July 2022 for the next season at least. As part of the partnership the DEGIRO brand will be displayed on the front of the players jerseys of Sevilla FC and the company will become the clubs official online investment platform.

Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO AG: Two years ago on the day, flatex became main sponsor of Borussia Moenchengladbach. Now we are taking this successful sport sponsoring strategy additionally to an international level with one of Europes strongest and most successful teams. The partnership with Sevilla FC also shows our commitment to this enormously important market as well as the ambitions with which we open up access to the capital market for private investors in Spain. Especially in the current environment with rapidly rising Inflation and low interest rates, it is of utmost importance to take your financial future into your own hands.

Sevilla FC Club Chairman José Castro, said: We are excited to have attracted DEGIRO, Europes leading online broker, as our new Main Global Partner. We are delighted to be joined by a partner whose values, such as innovation or responsibility towards a community, are shared by our club. Thanks to this strategic alliance, both organisations will get multiple benefits. Sevilla FC will keep growing as one of the most recognised European football clubs and we will help DEGIRO to achieve their goals of increasing their brand awareness in Spain and across Europe.

Muhamad Chahrour, CEO of DEGIRO and CFO of flatexDEGIRO AG: Sevilla FC is a fantastic partner for us to further expand DEGIRO's brand awareness and to take the next step in our growth phase together. Through its solid work, the club has managed to establish itself as a rising top team both in Spain and in Europe, where Sevilla is the record winner of the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Europa League respectively with six titles. As the leading and fastest growing online broker in Europe we can fully identify with this combination of solidity and success.

Both organisations will work together to make this partnership a huge success. Innovation and people will be at the core of their common projects, helping both entities to keep growing.

With almost a quarter of a million customers, Spain has grown to become DEGIRO's second largest market in record time. DEGIRO has one of the largest product offerings in Spain and across Europe at some of the lowest fees. The online broker has received over 80 international awards for its investment platform and app, including best stockbroker in Spain by Rankia for six consecutive years. The mission of DEGIRO: making investing accessible to everyone who wants to shape their own financial future. Responsibly and smart.

About flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates a leading and fastest growing online brokerage platform in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge as well as the high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering to customers.

With more than 2 million customer accounts and over 91 million securities transactions processed in 2021, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalisation, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further growth. Within the next five years, flatexDEGIRO aims to expand its customer base to 78 million customer accounts and process 250-350 million transactions per year - even in years of low volatility.

Further information at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en

About Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC is the most successful club in southern Spain. One league title, six UEFA Europa League titles, five Copa del Rey titles, one European Super Cup, one Spanish Super Cup and 18 Andalusian Cups are among the club's honours. Founded in 1890, it is the second oldest club in Spain and is ranked sixth in LaLiga's historical ranking. In the 21st century, Sevilla FC has established itself as the third Spanish team with the most European titles and qualifications, becoming the absolute king of the UEFA Europa League with its six UEFA Europa League triumphs. Sevilla FC finished the 19/20 season in eighth place in the UEFA rankings. In 2006 and 2007, it was voted best team in the world by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.

Learn more about Sevilla FC at https://www.sevillafc.es/en