DGAP-News: Delignit AG confirms preliminary figures in Annual Report 2021, provides outlook for 2022 and proposes suspension of dividend

Delignit AG confirms preliminary figures in Annual Report 2021, provides outlook for 2022 and proposes suspension of dividend

Blomberg, April 22, 2022. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), leading manufacturer of eco-logical hardwood-based products and system solutions, confirms with today's published Annual Report 2021 the preliminary figures for fiscal year 2021 reported on March 8, 2022. In a challenging market environment, the Delignit Group increased sales to 68.3 million, thus exceeding the previous year's sales of 58.7 million significantly by 16 % or around 10 million. Despite higher raw material costs and repeated plant closures at OEM customers affected by the semiconductor shortage, EBITDA remained stable year-on-year at around 5.6 million (previous year: 5.6 million). In relation to operating performance, the EBITDA margin was around 8.0 %, slightly below the previous year's level of 9.8 %. Consolidated net income for the year, however, increased by 12 % to 2.3 million (previous year: 2.1 million), resulting in earnings per share of 0.29 (previous year: 0.25).

The Delignit Group has started the fiscal year 2022 with a very well filled order book and therefore generally sees good conditions for the continuation of its growth course. Nevertheless, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is also leading to severe effects in the target markets of the Delignit Group and is therefore influencing its business environment substantially. On the one hand, the effects are adverse, for example in the form of renewed plant closures by major OEM customers as well as further cost increases and availability bottlenecks for important supplies. On the other hand, however, there are also positive effects for the Delignit Group, for example through the opportunity to enter new strategic sales markets that are urgently seeking new sources of supply as their previous supply chain has been severely interrupted by the war. Against the backdrop of the high level of uncertainty, the Management Board still expects slight sales growth, but anticipates a slightly lower EBITDA margin than in previous years. Taking into account the currently low visibility on the further business development, the Management Board proposes not to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2021.

The full Annual Report 2021 was published on April 22, 2022 and is available on the Company's website www.delignit.com in the Investor Relations section.

About the Delignit Group:

The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions made

of renewable raw materials under the brand name Delignit. As a recognised development, project

and serial supplier of leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is, among other things, world

market leader for supplying the automotive industry with cargo bay protection and cargo securing

systems for light commercial vehicles. With a variety of applications and a vertical integration that

is unique in its industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, for

example as a worldwide system supplier of reputable rail vehicle manufacturers. Delignit solutions

have exceptional technical properties and are also used, among other things, as trunk floors in

passenger cars, interior equipment for motor caravans and special floors for factory and logistics

buildings and to improve building security standards.

Delignit material is predominantly based on European hardwood, is CO2 neutral in its life cycle and

therefore ecologically superior to non-regenerative materials. The use of the Delignit material

therefore improves the environmental footprint of customer products and meets their

increasing ecological requirements. The company was founded over 200 years ago. Delignit AG is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available online at www.delignit.com.

