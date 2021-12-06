DGAP-News: Delisting of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange at the end of December 9, 2021

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Delisting/Real Estate

Delisting of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange at the end of December 9, 2021



06.12.2021 / 20:53

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Delisting of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange at the end of December 9, 2021

Berlin, December 6, 2021 - Today, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) informed TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG") (ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4, WKN: A12B8Z) that its delisting application has been approved. The TLG shares will be delisted from the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in accordance with the stock exchange regulations of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at the end of December 9, 2021. Thereafter, the TLG shares can no longer be traded on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

CONTACT

Armin Heidenreich

General Counsel

Hausvogteiplatz 12

10117 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 2470 6343

Email: armin.heidenreich@tlg.de

ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. The portfolio comprises mainly office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.