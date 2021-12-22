|
22.12.2021 08:04:05
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero scales down foodpanda Germany to a Berlin-based innovation hub and announces the planned divestiture of foodpanda Japan
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE
Berlin, 22 December 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or "the company"), the world's leading local delivery platform, today announced plans to scale down its German operations, foodpanda Germany, to a Berlin-based hub focused on developing innovative logistics and tech solutions for the delivery industry. In addition, the company announced a timeline for the planned divestiture of its Japanese entity which also operates under the brand foodpanda.
Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "Scaling down our operations in Germany and planning to divest our Japanese business have not been easy decisions. Facing a very different reality now than we did entering these markets, it is with a heavy heart that we need to pursue other growth opportunities with larger potential. Despite having built up two fantastic foodpanda teams showing great progress, it has become increasingly difficult to create true value for our ecosystem in these countries. I have nothing but gratitude and admiration for the accomplishments both teams have achieved in the last months. Seeing the amazing service they built from scratch makes me genuinely proud, and we will do everything we can to support our fellow Heroes on their journey ahead."
Transforming German operations to an innovation hub in central Berlin
At the same time, plenty of other growth opportunities were identified with a better expected return on investment, like other markets and new verticals, primarily in the area of quick commerce. Delivery Hero has therefore taken the conscious decision to pivot the scope of foodpanda Germany, scaling down operations in all cities but central Berlin. As of Q1 2022, foodpanda Germany will continue to ensure that Delivery Hero's employees in the Berlin headquarters can experience the product and technologies that they build. The team will provide crucial insights on the company's service, test new features and drive innovation for the whole delivery industry.
All affected employees, riders, pickers, customers and partners have been informed about the upcoming change. The company will do its best to transition employees from foodpanda Germany to positions within the Delivery Hero Group, or with partners from the company's industry network. Employees who do not stay within the Delivery Hero Group will receive a severance package.
Exiting Japan - process to divest starts in Q1 2022
|16.12.21
|Delivery Hero Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.12.21
|Delivery Hero Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.12.21
|Delivery Hero Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.12.21
|Delivery Hero Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.12.21
|Delivery Hero Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
