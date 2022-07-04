|
04.07.2022 19:15:03
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero welcomes Glovo to the Group - all closing actions taken
|
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Berlin, 4 July 2022 Delivery Hero SE (Delivery Hero, "the Company or the Group), the worlds leading local delivery platform, has successfully taken all closing actions for the transaction in relation to GlovoApp23, S.A. (Glovo). The Company will be the majority shareholder of Glovo and will hold approximately 94% of shares on a non-diluted basis in the leading multi-category delivery platform. The Delivery Hero share capital increase and the subsequent admission for trading is pending.
Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: This partnership represents a perfect match and we are very happy to welcome Glovo to the Delivery Hero family. We have known, liked, and trusted each other for years. Our teams share the same vision, and yet we can still learn a lot from one another by exchanging knowledge and exploring technological as well as operational synergies.
Oscar Pierre, CEO and Co-Founder of Glovo, said: Joining forces with the Delivery Hero family will accelerate our growth and development of our product. Together we will be serving such a vast part of the population across four continents, with millions of local businesses and couriers continuously benefitting from our platform. We are very happy to finally start working together and share learnings and technology with other brands in the Group.
Glovos strong presence in Southern Europe and EEMEA complements Delivery Heros global footprint, bringing the total number of countries up to 74 and serving up to 2.2 billion people across four continents. The strategic partnership resulting from this transaction will allow both companies to leverage each others technological and operational expertise. Glovo will continue to operate with its existing brand and platform under the current management team led by its two founders Oscar Pierre and Sacha Michaud, who remain invested in Glovo.
More detailed information on Glovo's H1 2022 business performance is planned to be shared in the following weeks after the transaction has formally closed.
