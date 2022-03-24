|
24.03.2022 12:49:54
DGAP-News: Delticom publishes Annual Report 2021: Double-digit revenues growth in Q4, significant increase in operating EBITDA for the full year, change in the Management Board
|
DGAP-News: Delticom AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
Delticom publishes Annual Report 2021: Double-digit revenues growth in Q4, significant increase in operating EBITDA for the full year, change in the Management BoardHanover, March 24, 2022 - Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE 0005146807, stock market symbol DEX) today published its Annual Report 2021.
Fiscal year 2021
Market environment. According to the European Tyre & Rubber Manufacturers Association (ETRMA), the European passenger car replacement tyre business recorded an increase in sales of almost 14 % last year. Compared to the pre-Corona year 2019, however, the sales increase achieved is only 0.2 %. The degree and speed of the recovery was still very uneven in the individual European countries last year. In Germany, the largest single market in Europe, 1.7 % more passenger car tyres were sold by retailers to consumers compared to the previous year. Compared to the corresponding period in 2019 (pre-Corona year), sales in Germany are down by 8.9 %, according to the industry associations.
Revenues. Over the course of 2021, Delticom group generated revenues of 585.4 million, an increase of 8.2 % from prior-year's 541.3 million. After a moderate growth in revenues of around 5 % in the first half of the year or 6.5 % in the core business, the company succeeded in increasing the group revenues by 10.8 % in the second half of the year. The inflationary price development on the raw material markets led to an increase in cost prices from the middle of the year and thus especially in the run-up to the winter season. After cost savings had been passed on to customers in a targeted manner in the third quarter in order to accelerate growth by means of an early start to the winter business, the increased prices together with the Inflation surcharge were passed on to customers in the winter business. At 209.1 million, revenues in the final quarter were 12.5 % higher than in the same period of the previous year (Q4 2020: 186.0 million).
Gross margin. The gross margin (trading margin excluding other operating income) came in at 21.9 %, compared with 22.7 % in the previous year. The year-on-year decrease in gross margin is mainly the result of margin management in the third quarter, in which cost savings in the area of direct sales-related costs were passed on to customers in a targeted and time-limited manner in order to bring forward the start of the winter season. In the fourth quarter, the company set sales prices in line with the inflationary pricing environment. The gross margin of 21.6 % achieved in the last quarter of the year was above the previous year (Q4 2020: 20.5 %, adjusted 21.6 %) or on par with the gross margin adjusted for the transportation cost effect.
Other operating income. Other operating income decreased to 28.6 million in the reporting period (2020: 33.0 million). The 13.1 % decrease is mainly due to the lower profit contribution from project business compared with the previous year. This contribution to earnings amounted to 5.9 million in the fiscal year under review, compared with 9.5 million in the previous year. In addition, an amount of 0.3 million was generated from the sale of land by a subsidiary. The year-on-year decrease in other operating income is therefore not attributable to the operating business.
Gross profit. In the reporting period, gross profit increased by 0.5 % from 155.9 million to 156.6 million compared to the previous year. Gross profit in relation to total income of 614.0 million (2020: 574.2 million) amounted to 25.5 % (2020: 27.1 %).
Personnel expenses. On 31.12.2021, the group had a total of 174 employees (including trainees) (31.12.2020: 177). In the reporting period on average 174 staff members were employed at Delticom group (previous year: 196). Personnel expenses amounted to 13.4 million (2020: 14.3 million, -6.3 %).
Other operating expenses. Among the other operating expenses, transportation costs is the largest line item. In the reporting period, they amounted to 53.6 million, an increase of 7.0 % compared to the previous year (2020: 50.1 million). With the commissioning of the new warehouse location in the border triangle of Germany, France, and Switzerland at the beginning of the past fiscal year, transport routes to customers were further optimized.
Marketing. Marketing expenses amounted to 18.8 million in the reporting period and were thus almost at the level of the previous year (2020: 18.9 million, -0.3 %). In the second half of the year, expenditure on advertising measures was reduced by 5.4 % to 9.9 million as a result of the development in demand. The marketing expense ratio for the full year is 3.2 % of revenues (2020: 3.5 %).
EBITDA. EBITDA for the reporting period increased by 13.7 % from 15.0 million to 17.1 million. The EBITDA margin for the fiscal year stood at 2.9 % (2020: 2.8 %). The focus on profitability and consistent cost management contributed to a significant improvement in operating EBITDA. At 15.8 million, this is 24.4 % higher than in the same period of the previous year (2020: 12.7 million). Extraordinary expenses of 4.9 million incurred in connection with the restructuring, the capital increase and the conclusion of the follow-up financing were offset in the past fiscal year by extraordinary income from the project business and from the sale of land totaling 6.2 million while in 2020 extraordinary expenses of 7.2 million were incurred in connection with the restructuring and the associated discontinuation of operations, which were offset in 2020 by earnings contribution from project developments in the amount of 9.5 million.
Depreciation. Depreciation and amortisation increased by 3.6 % from 9.7 million to 10.0 million in the reporting period. Of this amount, 6.8 million (previous year: 5.4 million) is depreciation for rights of use in accordance with IFRS 16. The increase is mainly due to the leasing of the new warehouse location in the border triangle at the end of the 2020 fiscal year.
Financial income. The improvement of the financial income by 0.7 million to -2.1 million (2020: -2.8 million) is mainly associated with the debt reduction of the company during the course of the year and correspondingly reduced interest expenses (2021: 2.3 million, 2020: 2.9 million).
EBIT. The EBIT achieved in 2021 amounted to 7.1 million, after 5.4 million in the previous year. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 1.2 % (2020: 1.0 %).
Income taxes. Tax income for the financial year ended amounted to 1.9 million compared with 4.3 million in the previous year. Income tax expense of 0.7 million was offset by income from deferred taxes of 2.6 million. These result from existing tax loss carryforwards that can be utilized.
Net income. The consolidated net income of 6.8 million (respectively 0.49 per share) is only slightly lower than in the previous year (2020: 6.9 million or 0.55 per share). Delticom AG's earnings relevant for the dividend distribution stood at 2.5 million or 0.17 per share (2020: 3.1 million or 0.25 per share).
Current financial liabilities amounted to 13.9 million at the balance sheet date, a decrease of 30.6 million compared with the previous year (2020: 44.5 million). They include the current portion of lease obligations from long-term leases in an almost unchanged amount of 8.6 million (31.12.2020: 8.4 million). Current financial liabilities to banks thus amounted to 5.3 million at the end of the year (31.12.2020: 36.1 million). The company succeeded in reducing its financial liabilities to banks by more than 30 million in the past fiscal year.
Free cash flow. The free cash flow (operating cash flow less cash flow from investing activities) decreased from 34.3 million to 21.5 million. The decrease is mainly due to the change in stocking compared to the previous year as a result of further increases in purchase prices. While the summer stockpiling for the 2021 fiscal year took place at the beginning of the respective year with the gradual commissioning of the new warehouse location, part of the summer stockpiling for the current fiscal year was already brought forward to the end of 2021. Regardless of this, the free cash flow is significantly higher than originally planned in our forecast - more than 10 million - for the full year 2021. The company uses the indirect cash flow method. The assets and liabilities held for sale on the balance sheet date are included in the cash flow statement accordingly.
Equity. Equity increased by 23.2 million or 156.6 % from 14.8 million to 38.0 million. As part of the capital increase carried out last year via two transactions, a total of 2,368,030 new no-par value registered shares were issued. Subscribed capital increased accordingly by around 2.4 million year-on-year (31.12.2021: 14.8 million, 31.12.2020: 12.5 million). The placement price amounted to 7.12 per share for both, the capital increase with subscription rights and the capital increase without subscription rights. Costs of the capital increase were charged directly against the capital reserve which increased accordingly by 14 million compared with the previous year (31.12.2021: 47.7 million, 31.12.2020: 33.7 million). The consolidated net income of 6.8 million achieved in the past fiscal year also contributed to a further strengthening of equity. The structure of the liabilities and shareholders' equity consequently shows an increase in the equity ratio, from 7.4 % to 17.5 %.
Our focus this year remains on profitability. We are planning EBITDA for the full year in a range of 12 million to 15 million. The sale of the US shares will result in an EBITDA contribution of around 2.5 million. A possible reinvestment in the current year is not ruled out. The earnings contributions from project developments planned for this year will cover the costs of the syndicated loan agreement and accordingly will not make any additional contribution to earnings.
The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and around 40,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 359 online shops and online distribution platforms in 73 countries, serving more than 17.4 million customers.
As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's over 34,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.
Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.
Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.
In fiscal year 2021, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 585 million euros. At the end of last year, the company employed 174 people.
Delticom AG shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).
On the internet at: www.delti.com
Contact:
Delticom AG
24.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delticom AG
|Brühlstraße 11
|30169 Hanover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511 93634 8000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 8798 9138
|E-mail:
|info@delti.com
|Internet:
|www.delti.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005146807
|WKN:
|514680
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1311207
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1311207 24.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!