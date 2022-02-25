DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE leases to recruitment agency TERTIA in Dusseldorf - BNP Paribas Real Estate advices

DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE leases to recruitment agency TERTIA in Dusseldorf - BNP Paribas Real Estate advices



25.02.2022 / 06:59

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Düsseldorf: DEMIRE leases to recruitment agency TERTIA - BNP Paribas Real Estate advices

Langen, 25 February 2022. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has signed a long-term lease contract with the recruitment agendcy TERTIA for the Düsseldorf office property "TRIO Office Campus Heerdt" (TRIO). The company has leased around 2,000 m² of office space at Wiesenstraße 70. BNP Paribas Real Estate (BNPPRE) accompanied the letting process as exclusive lead broker. In total, BNPPRE has already brokered more than 5,000 m² of office space in TRIO.

The TERTIA Group, headquartered in Bonn, is a nationwide service provider for personnel marketing and development. Founded in 1973, the range of services includes educational programmes as well as employment and qualification projects.

The TRIO Office Campus was built in 1984 and comprises a total lettable area of around 24,000 m². DEMIRE had repositioned the property through active asset management and rebranding. Since then, leases have been signed for around 9,000 m². The building is located in the Heerdt district of Düsseldorf. The location has good local amenities and public transport is within walking distance. The city centres of Neuss and Düsseldorf are only a few minutes' drive away, and there are also good connections to the German motorway network.

*****

Further information is available on the property homepage: Trio-Duesseldorf.de



About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

DEMIRE - REALize Potential

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across German. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 31 December 2021, DEMIRE's portfolio contains of 64 assets with lettable space totalling about 1 million sqm. Including the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to so approximately EUR 1.7 billion.

The portfolio focuses on office properties with a blend of retail, hotel and logistics properties results in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation and expects the portfolio to grow significantly in the medium term. As it expands its portfolio, DEMIRE is concentrating on FFO-strong assets with potential and, at the same time, disposing of properties that are not in line with its strategy. DEMIRE is taking several steps to further the development of its operations and processes. Next to cost consciousness, the operating performance is set to improve through an active asset and portfolio management approach.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares are listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact:

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Michael Tegeder

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

Phone: +49 6103 372 49 44

Email: tegeder@demire.ag