|
18.01.2022 06:57:06
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: ???????momox continues to grow at LogPark Leipzig
|
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
momox continues to grow at DEMIRE's LogPark Leipzig
Langen, 18 January 2022. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has strengthened its relationship with LogPark Leipzig's largest tenant, the re-commerce company momox, and given it a long-term orientation. On the one hand, momox is extending the existing lease by another complete logistics hall with integrated office space measuring around 10,000 m². On the other hand, the existing leases of around 76,000 sqm, will be extended until 2026.
"momox has developed very successfully since its launch 18 years ago and continues to grow strongly. We feel very comfortable at LogPark Leipzig and are very happy to use the many advantages of this logistics hub. Of course, we were happy to take advantage of the fact that suitable space was available at this location for our next growth step and, in addition, we have already secured our existing site for the long term," says Heiner Kroke, CEO of momox AG.
Ingo Hartlief, CEO of DEMIRE AG, adds: "We are very pleased that momox continues to prosper, grow and commit to LogPark in the long term. We were happy to mobilise the necessary expansion space for this. We also see this as proof of the attractiveness of the DEMIRE LogPark, which we have been able to reposition in recent years with targeted asset management."
About momox
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across German. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 31 December 2021, DEMIRE's portfolio contains of 64 assets with lettable space totalling about 1 million sqm. Including the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to so approximately EUR 1.7 billion.
The portfolio's focus on office properties with a blend of retail, hotel and logistics properties results in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation and expects the portfolio to grow significantly in the medium term. As it expands its portfolio, DEMIRE is concentrating on FFO-strong assets with potential and, at the same time, disposing of properties that are not in line with its strategy. DEMIRE is taking several steps to further the development of its operations and processes. Next to cost consciousness, the operating performance is set to improve through an active asset and portfolio management approach.
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares are listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Contact:
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
18.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6103 37249-0
|Fax:
|+49 6103 37249-11
|E-mail:
|ir@demire.ag
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XFSF0
|WKN:
|A0XFSF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1269615
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1269615 18.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX klar Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert derweil seitwärts. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die positiven Vorzeichen.