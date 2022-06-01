DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend distribution of EUR 2.17 per share

DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Dermapharm Holding SE: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend distribution of EUR 2.17 per share

- Board of Management and Supervisory Board actions ratified with large majority

- Shareholders resolve dividend payment of EUR 2.17 per share

- Distribution ratio: approximately 55% of consolidated net profit

- Previous Supervisory Board members reappointed

- 2022 outlook confirmed

Grünwald, 1 June 2022 Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm"), a rapidly growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals, today successfully held its 2022 Annual General Meeting. 80.43% of the share capital was in attendance at the virtual Annual General Meeting. The majority of shareholders approved the management's proposals under every agenda item.

The Annual General Meeting ratified the actions of the Board of Management and of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2021 with a 98.54% and 92.26% majority of votes cast, respectively. At the recommendation of the Board of Management, the Annual General Meeting resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 2.17 per share. The total distribution amounts to EUR 116.8 million, representing a distribution ratio of approximately 55%.

The election of the Supervisory Board was also held at Annual General Meeting, and the three present members, Mr Wilhelm Beier, Dr Erwin Kern and Mr Lothar Lanz, were reappointed. The term of office of all Supervisory Board members expires at the end of the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Grant Thornton AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft was once again elected to serve as auditors. The detailed results of the voting for each agenda item are available in the Annual General Meeting section of the Company website https://ir.dermapharm.de.

In their retrospective on financial year 2021, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board highlighted the Company's extraordinary performance, which had proved a highly challenging feat to achieve, particularly in the second half of the year, in light of supply bottlenecks and price increases. With this in mind, they expressed their gratitude to all employees for their tireless efforts in 2021. The Board of Management concluded by providing an outlook for the remainder of 2022.

"This past year, 2021, was the most successful year in Dermapharm's 30-year history. Everyone in our Group can be extremely proud of this achievement. Even in the face of difficult conditions, we are looking to remain on our growth trajectory in 2022. We have already proven in the past that we can do this," said Dr Hans-Georg Feldmeier, Chairman of the Board of Management of Dermapharm Holding SE.

Based on the course of Dermapharm's business to date in 2022, the Board of Management confirmed the outlook for the full year, which forecast an increase of 1013% in consolidated revenue and of 37% in consolidated EBITDA.



Company profile

Dermapharm Pharmaceutical Excellence "Made in Germany"

Dermapharm is a rapidly growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals. Founded in 1991, the Company is based in Grünwald near Munich. The Company's integrated business model comprises in-house development, production and the distribution of brand-name products by a trained pharmaceutical sales force. In addition to its main location in Brehna near Leipzig, Dermapharm also operates other production, development and distribution locations in Europe (primarily in Germany) and the United States.

In the "Branded pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products" segment, Dermapharm has approximately 1,300 marketing authorisations with more than 380 active pharmaceutical ingredients. Dermapharm's portfolio of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and food supplements are tailored to selected therapeutic areas in which the Company is a market leader, especially in Germany.

In the "Herbal extracts" segment, Dermapharm can tap the expertise of the Spanish company Euromed S.A., a leading global manufacturer of herbal extracts and plant-based active ingredients for the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, foodstuffs and cosmetics industries. At the beginning of 2022, the segment was expanded to include Germany-based C³ Group, which develops, manufactures and markets synthetic cannabinoids. C³ Group is the market leader for dronabinol in Germany and Austria.

Dermapharm's business model also includes the "Parallel import business" segment that operates under the "axicorp" brand. Based on revenue, axicorp was among the top five parallel import companies in Germany in 2021.

With a consistent R&D strategy and numerous successful product and company acquisitions and by stepping up its internationalisation efforts, Dermapharm has continuously optimised its business over the past 30 years and sought external growth opportunities in addition to organic growth. Dermapharm is firmly committed to continuing on this profitable growth course in the future.

