DGAP-News: Details of the first bondholders' meeting

Details of the first bondholders' meeting



09.02.2022 / 17:37

Delbrück, 9 February 2022 - At the first creditors' meeting of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, a clear majority approved the company's proposed term extension of the EUR 50,000,000.00 4.5% bearer bond of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA due on 5 July 2022 (ISIN: DE000A2GSB86 / WKN: A2GSB8). Nevertheless, the necessary quorum for the resolution was not reached by creditors participating in the vote.

The company will shortly give notice of a date for a second creditors' meeting to be held. Based on the feedback from the bondholders to date, paragon is confident that the resolution will be approved at this meeting.

The company has published answers to the bondholders' questions from the webcast on 31 January on the paragon website at https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/English/4250/news-detail.html?newsID=2194471





Profile: paragon GmbH & Co. KgaA

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes forward-looking solutions in the field of automotive electronics, body kinematics and e-mobility. As a market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry, the company's portfolio includes the Electronics operating segment's innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems and connectivity solutions, and high-end acoustic systems. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. In the rapidly growing automotive market for battery systems, paragon now acts independently with the Business Unit Power after the sale of the Voltabox share.

In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries operate sites in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), Landsberg am Lech, Nuremberg (Bavaria, Germany), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Limbach (Saarland, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China), Bangalore (India) and Oroslavje (Croatia).

Additional information about paragon can be found at www.paragon.ag.



Capital Market & Press Contact

Mirko Wollrab

M: +49 172 830 3600

mailto: mirko.wollrab@corecoms.de

Corecoms Consulting GmbH & Co. KG

Goethestraße 29

60313 Frankfurt am Main