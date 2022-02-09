|
09.02.2022 17:37:04
DGAP-News: Details of the first bondholders' meeting
|
DGAP-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Bond
Details of the first bondholders' meeting
Delbrück, 9 February 2022 - At the first creditors' meeting of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, a clear majority approved the company's proposed term extension of the EUR 50,000,000.00 4.5% bearer bond of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA due on 5 July 2022 (ISIN: DE000A2GSB86 / WKN: A2GSB8). Nevertheless, the necessary quorum for the resolution was not reached by creditors participating in the vote.
The company will shortly give notice of a date for a second creditors' meeting to be held. Based on the feedback from the bondholders to date, paragon is confident that the resolution will be approved at this meeting.
The company has published answers to the bondholders' questions from the webcast on 31 January on the paragon website at https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/English/4250/news-detail.html?newsID=2194471
In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries operate sites in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), Landsberg am Lech, Nuremberg (Bavaria, Germany), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Limbach (Saarland, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China), Bangalore (India) and Oroslavje (Croatia).
Additional information about paragon can be found at www.paragon.ag.
Mirko Wollrab
09.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Bösendamm 11
|33129 Delbrück
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5250 97 62 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5250 97 62 - 60
|E-mail:
|investor@paragon.ag
|Internet:
|www.paragon.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005558696, DE000A2GSB86,
|WKN:
|555869, A2GSB8,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1278743
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1278743 09.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu paragon GmbH & Co. KGaAmehr Nachrichten
|
09.02.22
|DGAP-News: Details zur ersten Anleihegläubigerversammlung (EQS Group)
|
09.02.22
|DGAP-News: Details of the first bondholders' meeting (EQS Group)
|
09.02.22
|Paragon 28 stock price target cut to $25 from $31 at Needham (MarketWatch)
|
31.01.22
|Paragon Mortgages 12 : Notice of Adjourned Meeting (Investegate)
|
31.01.22
|Paragon Mortgages 12 : Notice of Results of Meeting (Investegate)
|
28.01.22
|Paragon Banking Grp : 2021 Pillar III Disclosures (Investegate)
|
28.01.22
|Paragon Banking Grp : Annual Financial Report (Investegate)
|
28.01.22
|Paragon Banking Grp : Trading Update (Investegate)