DGAP-News: Deufol SE: Deufol wins contract for Siemens Logistics Centre

Siemens and Deufol: Partner in logistics

Deufol wins contract for Siemens Logistics Centre in NRW



Deufol, global market leader for industrial packaging and supplementary services, enters into a new partnership with Siemens Gas & Power. For thirty years now, there has been a close business relationship between the Deufol location in Mülheim an der Ruhr and Siemens AG in Duisburg and Mülheim.

In the past, Deufol has served Siemens with all types of packaging and related IT solutions for outbound supply chain processes with the support of several direct interfaces to the Siemens IT infrastructure. Now Deufol was able to win the long-term tender for inbound warehouse logistics with the aim of consolidating all Siemens Gas & Power units in the Ruhr area. The benefits that Deufol could present were deep process know-how, founded on many years of partnership, as well as a detailed logistics concept, which illustrates Deufol's high performance and flexibility in the supply chain logistics sector.

"In addition to the very positive sales development associated with this project, we see great potential in the expansion of our business to further expand and refine our service profile in the region in order to further grow our market position in other services along the supply chain," says Daniel Dreiner, Regional Operation Manager Deufol West, explaining this milestone for Deufol.



Until the new service is implemented in February 2020, Siemens and Deufol will jointly work together to optimize processes, redesign infrastructure and consolidate components into one warehouse. The contract between Siemens and Deufol has an initial duration of five years and once again underlines the long-standing partnership between Siemens and Deufol.

About the Deufol Group:

The Deufol Group is a global player in supply chain solutions, industrial packaging and related services. Its range of services includes export & industrial packaging, logistics services and innovative IT solutions along the supply chain. Deufol, with its headquarters in Hofheim (Wallau) near Frankfurt am Main, has 91 operations in 12 countries and employs around 2,300 people. In 2018, the Group achieved annual sales of EUR 265 million.

Contact:Deufol SEClaudia LudwigJohannes-Gutenberg-Strasse 3-565719 Hofheim (Wallau)Tel.: +49 (6122) 50 1228E-mail: Claudia.Ludwig@deufol.com