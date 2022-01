DGAP-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Changes within the Board of Management

DGAP-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Changes within the Board of Management



21.01.2022 / 08:51

Chief Financial Officer Susanne Zeidler will leave the Company



Frankfurt/Main, 21 January 2022. Susanne Zeidler, Chief Financial Officer, will leave the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG). During the course of discussions regarding the long-term strategic direction of DBAG's business model, the Supervisory Board and Ms Zeidler have agreed that Ms Zeidler will resign from her position on the Board of Management, effective 31 January 2022, and will leave the Company.

DBAG's Supervisory Board would like to thank Ms Zeidler for her many years of successful service with Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, and wishes her all the best for her future professional endeavours as well as in her personal and private life.

Ms Zeidler's duties will be taken over by the three other members of the Board of Management; Spokesman Torsten Grede will also assume responsibility for Finance on a temporary basis. The Supervisory Board will appoint a new CFO in due course, following careful consideration.



Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, a listed private equity company, initiates closed-end private equity funds, and itself invests alongside the DBAG funds predominantly in well-positioned mid-market companies with development potential. For many years, DBAG's focus has been on industrial sectors. A growing portion of DBAG's equity investments is now deployed in the growth sectors of broadband/telecommunications, IT services/software and healthcare. Its long-term, value-enhancing entrepreneurial investment approach makes DBAG a sought-after investment partner in the German-speaking world. DBAG Group's assets under management or advisory amount to 2.5 billion euros.

