12.05.2022 18:00:11
DGAP-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Encouraging upturn in business in 1st quarter 2022
DGAP-News: Deutsche Euroshop AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Deutsche EuroShop: Encouraging upturn in business in 1st quarter 2022
Hamburg, 12 May 2022 Shopping center investor Deutsche EuroShop (DES) today presented its results for the first three months of financial year 2022. CFO Olaf Borkers: We are confident that 2022 will be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to a much lesser extent. We expect 2022 to be a transition year on the way to a new normal operationally as well as in terms of how we deal with the coronavirus. Reliable forecasts are hard to make, however, given the uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine.
People are returning to the city centers, shopping malls and stores
In terms of footfall, the first quarter was, as expected, up significantly on the same quarter of the previous year (+100%), which had been affected by prolonged periods of lockdown. Compared with the first quarter of 2019, prior to the pandemic, visitor numbers were at approximately 70%. Borkers: People are enjoying the regained shopping freedom and the return of a certain normality. They are returning to the city centers, shopping malls and stores.
Collection ratio back to normal
EPRA earnings up by 35.5%
FFO forecast at 1.95 to 2.05 per share
Full quarterly statement
Key consolidated figures
Explanations of the financial ratios used can be found at www.deutsche-euroshop.de/Investor-Relations/Service/Glossary
1351291 12.05.2022
