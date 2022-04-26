+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
26.04.2022 18:21:06

DGAP-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Presentation of the Annual Report 2021

DGAP-News: Deutsche Euroshop AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Dividend
Deutsche EuroShop: Presentation of the Annual Report 2021

26.04.2022 / 18:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche EuroShop: Presentation of the Annual Report 2021

Hamburg, 26 April 2022 - Shopping center investor Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg, today presented the audited consolidated financial statements for financial year 2021 and confirmed the preliminary results published in March. The Annual Report is now available for download at www.deutsche-euroshop.com/ir

On the basis of these results, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose the distribution of a dividend of 1.00 per share.
 

Figures for Deutsche EuroShop (IFRS)

in million
per share in 		  2021   2020   +/-  
Revenue   211.8   224.1   -5.5%  
EBIT   152.5   161.2   -5.4%  
Net finance costs (excluding measurement gains/losses1)   -26.9   -33.6   19.9%  
EBT (excluding measurement gains/losses1)   125.6   127.6   -1.6%  
Measurement gains/losses1   -54.7   -429.6   87.3%  
Consolidated profit   59.9   -251.7      
FFO per share   1.98   2.00   -1.0%  
Earnings per share   0.97   -4.07      
EPRA earnings per share   1.97   2.02   -2.5%  
Equity2   2,377.8   2,314.8   2.7%  
Liabilities   1,901.0   1,922.6   -1.1%  
Total assets   4,278.8   4,237.4   1.0%  
Equity ratio in %2   55.6   54.6      
LTV ratio in %   30.5   32.9      
LTV ratio (pro rata) in %4   33.3   35.8      
Cash and cash equivalents   328.8   266.0   23.6%  
Net asset value (EPRA)   2,374.5   2,309.7   2.8%  
Net asset value per share (EPRA)   38.43   37.38   2.8%  
Dividend per share   1.003   0.04      
               
1 Including the share attributable to equity-accounted joint ventures and associates
2 Including third-party interests in equity              
3 Proposal              
4 The LTV ratio ("look through") is calculated on the basis of the Group's share in the subsidiaries and joint ventures.  

Explanations of the financial ratios used can be found at
www.deutsche-euroshop.de/Investor-Relations/Service/Glossary
 

Financial report publication dates in 2022

Deutsche EuroShop will publish its financial reports for the current financial year on the following dates after close of trading:

  • Q1 quarterly statement: 12 May 2022
  • H1 financial report: 11 August 2022
  • Q3 quarterly statement: 10 November 2022


Deutsche EuroShop - The shopping center company

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The SDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.


26.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 413 579-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 413 579-29
E-mail: ir@deutsche-euroshop.de
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de
ISIN: DE0007480204
WKN: 748020
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1335905

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1335905  26.04.2022 

