|
26.04.2022 18:21:06
DGAP-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Presentation of the Annual Report 2021
|
DGAP-News: Deutsche Euroshop AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Dividend
Deutsche EuroShop: Presentation of the Annual Report 2021
Hamburg, 26 April 2022 - Shopping center investor Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg, today presented the audited consolidated financial statements for financial year 2021 and confirmed the preliminary results published in March. The Annual Report is now available for download at www.deutsche-euroshop.com/ir
On the basis of these results, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose the distribution of a dividend of 1.00 per share.
Figures for Deutsche EuroShop (IFRS)
Explanations of the financial ratios used can be found at
Financial report publication dates in 2022
Deutsche EuroShop will publish its financial reports for the current financial year on the following dates after close of trading:
Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The SDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.
