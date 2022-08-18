DGAP-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung delivering profitability and innovation

DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Product Launch

Deutsche Familienversicherung delivering profitability and innovation



18.08.2022 / 12:06 CET/CEST

Corporate News

Deutsche Familienversicherung delivering profitability and innovation

H1 2022 result significantly better than expected

Digital marketing campaign for accident insurance on demand

DFV-HaftpflichtSchutz again Stiftung Warentest test winner

Capital Markets Day on 07.09.2022

Frankfurt am Main, 18th August 2022 DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV", "Deutsche Familienversicherung"), a digital insurer and leading InsurTech company in Europe, has planned a slightly positive consolidated pre-tax result for 2022. The company achieved a pre-tax consolidated result of 1.9 million in H1 2022 (2021: -1.0 million). Premium income, including the inwards reinsurance, grew by 36% year-over-year. Thus, the company continues to achieve significantly above-average growth while at the same time continuing the profit development in 2022. In addition, the InsurTech conducts a successful fully digital campaign for accident insurance on demand and is once again Stiftung Warentest test winner for private liability insurance.

"Deutsche Familienversicherung is expanding its exceptional position in the European market. With a pre-tax profit of 1.9 million euros and growth of 36% in the first half of the year, we show that our digital business model is not only crisis-proof, but that enormous growth can also be profitable. Thus, we will realise a positive result again this year, after 2017. The further successes in the area of marketing and product development are proof of the company's sustainable competitiveness," comments Dr Stefan Knoll, CEO and founder of Deutsche Familienversicherung.

Digital marketing campaign for accident insurance on demand

On 04.07.2022, Deutsche Familienversicherung launched a highly innovative and digital marketing campaign to sell accident insurance with insurance cover on demand. With the new DFV accident insurance, it is possible to increase the insurance cover on the mobile device if necessary, i.e. on demand, and to reduce it again after the more accident-prone event. This is possible on the basis of a Java- and event-based digital DFV IT platform. In keeping with the holiday season, the digital product has been expanded to include free foreign health insurance.

The marketing campaign is fully digital via social media and uses state-of-the-art targeting or geotargeting tools by matching the location and internet data of the target groups. This allows the InsurTech to reach potential customers who are just about to board a holiday plane or are planning their holiday. During the campaign period, sales figures for accident insurance on demand almost quadrupled compared to the previous months.

DFV liability insurance once again Stiftung Warentest test winner

In its 09/2022 test, Stiftung Warentest awarded DFV liability insurance the quality rating "very good" and the test winner for the second time. With its far-reaching benefits in terms of basic cover, sum insured and extensive cover extensions as well as the easy-to-understand product design of the award-winning DFV tariff the digital insurance company left its competitors' offers behind in the test.

DFV has also been able to demonstrate the outstanding quality of its products in the past with numerous awards in various categories. In the past 15 years, Deutsche Familienversicherung has received a total of over 180 seals. The awards are an expression of the high performance and innovative capacity of the fast-growing digital insurance company.

Capital Markets Day on 07.09.2022

Deutsche Familienversicherung is holding a Capital Market Day on Wednesday, 07.09.2022. The company's Board of Management will present the results of the first half of 2022 and provide an insight into this year's business development and the company's strategic orientation. For the first time, Prof. Dr. Alois Knoll, Chair of Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Real-Time Systems at the Technical University of Munich, will present Hyrance AG. Hyrance AG is a subsidiary of Deutsche Familienversicherung and develops automation solutions in claims and benefits settlement based on the latest technologies. The event will be held on a hybrid basis. Participation is therefore possible in person on site or virtually via webcast. Registration for the event is possible here.



