DGAP-News: Deutsche Payment A1M SE: First Annual General Meeting after commencement of operations

Deutsche Payment A1M SE: First Annual General Meeting after commencement of operations



30.08.2022 / 12:18

Corporate News

Deutsche Payment A1M SE held its first Annual General Meeting after the completion of its realignment in Berlin today. The Management Board reported on the measures taken leading to the reverse IPO via the former Doralis SE, the annual financial statement 2021, the highlights of the current fiscal year 2022, and the corporate strategy. The shareholders unanimously followed the proposals of the management.

Berlin, August 30, 2022 After the completion of the reverse IPO and the organizational and operational realignment, Deutsche Payment A1M SE (ISIN:DE000A2P74C5 - WKN A2P74C) today held its first Annual General Meeting in Berlin. The Annual General Meeting was held as an in-person meeting, with around 86% of the share capital represented.

Dr. Tobias Hagemann, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, reported on Deutsche Payment's business performance in 2021, with only the month of December included in the financial statement, as the consolidation of revenues only began with the merger on November 30. Despite the considerable negative factors in the political and economic environment, the CFO expressed confidence in the future course of business. CFO Hagemann also addressed developments on the stock market. After the reverse IPO process has been completed with the publication of information on the potential value of the company, an initial positive trend has emerged in terms of liquidity and price development. Hagemann held out the prospect of taking further steps to sustainably increase the attractiveness of the share.

Alexander Herbst, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Payment, focused on corporate strategy in his report to the shareholders. Open banking and account-to-account (A2A) payments are showing substantial growth rates and will play a central role in the payment method mix in the future, especially in Europe. In this regard, the company has been offering PayThisWay powered by Deutsche Payment since June 2022: a corresponding solution that enables fast, smooth, cost-efficient and secure direct payments between accounts.

Herbst sees PayThisWay powered by Deutsche Payment as a milestone for the growth course - with the goal of becoming a leading company in the business field of cashless payments in the German and European market in the medium term. "We will consistently pursue this path in order to cover as many services as possible along the value chain of cashless payment transactions in the future - for example, by applying for a license to provide payment services - and to be able to realize further market opportunities such as in the Buy Now, Pay Later area," says Herbst.

In order to achieve stable and sustainable growth, human resources are to be successively expanded. In recent months, several positions have already been filled competently, and today the shareholders approved the issue of stock options as part of an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP). This is intended to make Deutsche Payment A1M SE even more attractive as an employer in order to recruit further qualified personnel and tie employees more closely to the company.

The Annual General Meeting resolved conditional capital of EUR 166,665.00, which can be used until August 29, 2027 to offer options to subscribe to shares to members of the Management Board, the management of affiliated companies, and employees of the company and affiliated companies.

The AGM also voted to appoint Mazars GmbH & Co. KG, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, to act as the auditors for the fiscal year 2022.

*Adjusted EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the financial year adjusted for special effects.

Contact: Dr. Erik Hermann (Investor Relations)

Phone: +49 (0)30 652121346

Email: ir@deutsche-payment.com

About Deutsche Payment

Successful companies inspire their customers not only with an attractive offer. Digital payment solutions that have a positive impact on the customer experience - online, mobile, and at the point of sale - are the key to successful customer retention.

Our mission is to provide companies with innovative and cost-optimized payment solutions that are tailored to their individual needs and meet the highest security standards. For our solutions and our consulting, we place particular emphasis on customer orientation and positive customer experiences.

More information:

www.deutsche-payment.com/en/