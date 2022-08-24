DGAP-News: Deutsche Payment A1M SE launches Open Banking solution

DGAP-News: Deutsche Payment A1M SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

Deutsche Payment A1M SE launches Open Banking solution



24.08.2022 / 09:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Deutsche Payment A1M SE launches Open Banking solution

Berlin, August 24, 2022 Deutsche Payment today announces its collaboration with Token, the leading Open Banking enabler for Europe's payments industry, and subsequent launch of PayThisWay powered by Deutsche Payment: a solution for account-to-account payments and Open Banking that enables fast, smooth, cost-efficient, and secure direct payments between accounts.

Deutsche Payments vision is for a cashless society where all consumers can access convenient, secure, and cost-efficient digital payment methods. Payments should constitute a positive touchpoint within the customer journey not just the completion of a purchase. PayThisWay perfectly matches and represents this vision.

Open Banking and account-to-account payments are megatrends of the payment universe, with tremendous growth rates in Germany and Europe. Open Banking payments are predicted to exceed USD 116 billion in 2026, from just under USD 4 billion in 2021, representing a staggering 2800% increase in five years. Increased consumer awareness will contribute to this take-up, with Europe leading the way and expected to account for 75% ($87 billion) of the total in 2026. Moreover, recent research from Token illustrates an exceptional consumer appetite for Open Banking-enabled account-to-account payments in Germany, where 85% of consumers report they are likely to use this agile payment method in the future.

In line with Deutsche Payments ambition to shape technology trends, PayThisWay is a valuable addition to its innovative and future-focused portfolio.

Commenting on the significance of this launch, Deutsche Payment CEO Alexander Herbst said:

Open Banking and account-to-account payments are showing substantial growth rates and will play a central role in the payment method mix in the future, particularly in Europe. PayThisWay powered by Deutsche Payment is therefore a significant milestone in Deutsche Payment's growth path - to become a leading company in the business segment of cashless payments in the German and European markets."

CEO Todd Clyde at Token added:

Were honoured to power Open Banking payment solutions with Tokens leading platform. Deutsche Payments launch shows that demand for Open Banking-powered payments continues to grow steadily at all levels of the payments value chain in Europe. We look forward to seeing Deutsche Payments PayThisWay solution enable high-converting, low-cost payments while delivering an exceptional user experience for consumers in Germany and beyond.

In Token, Deutsche Payment found the perfect partner, with the substantial experience and expertise required to realize the potential of Open Banking and become a leading provider in the German and European markets.

With best-in-class Open Banking connectivity for Payment Initiation Services (PIS) and Account Information Services (AIS) in the UK and Europe, Tokens turnkey and white-label-ready platform is uniquely designed to enable payment providers like Deutsche Payments to efficiently launch and manage Open Banking-enabled account-to-account payment propositions. Tokens connectivity network reaches over 210 million potential end-users of Open Banking payments. The company is now processing tens of millions of open payments annually for over 80 payment service providers, gateways and banks.



Contact: Dr. Erik Hermann (Investor Relations)

Phone: +49 (0)30 652121346

Email: ir@deutsche-payment.com

About Deutsche Payment

Successful companies inspire their customers not only with an attractive offer. Digital payment solutions that have a positive impact on the customer experience - online, mobile, and at the point of sale - are the key to successful customer retention.

Our mission is to provide companies with innovative and cost-optimized payment solutions that are tailored to their individual needs and meet the highest security standards. For our solutions and our consulting, we place particular emphasis on customer orientation and positive customer experiences.

More information:

www.deutsche-payment.com/en/