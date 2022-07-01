DGAP-News: Deutsche Payment A1M SE: Management Board draws a positive balance for the first half of 2022

DGAP-News: Deutsche Payment A1M SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Product Launch

Deutsche Payment A1M SE: Management Board draws a positive balance for the first half of 2022



01.07.2022 / 12:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Deutsche Payment A1M SE: Management Board draws a positive balance for the first half of 2022

Deutsche Payment A1M SE looks back on a successful first half year. In addition to the reverse IPO that was completed as planned and the change of the legal status to Deutsche Payment A1M SE, the Management Board draws a positive balance for the first half of 2022 due to the revenue growth and the launch of a solution for account-to-account payments, that is, PayThisWay powered by Deutsche Payment.

Berlin, July 1st, 2022 With the successfully concluded negotiations with Doralis SE about a reverse IPO, 2021 has been an exceptional financial year for Deutsche Payment A1ME, which continues its growth course in the first half of 2022 organizationally and in terms of its offerings and revenues. Following the decision to merge Deutsche Payment A1M AG with Doralis SE in December 2021, Doralis SE was renamed Deutsche Payment A1M SE in April 2022. Despite this organizational change and further structural measures, operating results were achieved.

The sales activities were successful on various counts: The successfully concluded cooperation agreements with different service providers in the area of catering are particularly noteworthy, since they will provide a payment solution to a large number of catering companies. "This not only opens up significant potential in terms of transaction volumes, but also manifests our strong network in the catering sector," explains CEO Alexander Herbst. Likewise, agreements with different payment service providers were concluded, which further expands our network of independent cooperation partners. "Finally, Deutsche Payment A1M SE is working with some major customers on the development and implementation of individual payment solutions, which reflects our self-image as a consultant of merchants in the sense of payment orchestration," Herbst elaborates. At the beginning of the second half of the year, Marcus Schulze joined the sales team of Deutsche Payment A1M SE. He has many years of experience and will further advance the sales activities.

Besides, Deutsche Payment has launched PayThisWay powered by Deutsche Payment in June 2022. This solution for account-to-account payments and Open Banking enables fast, smooth, cost-efficient, and secure direct payments between accounts. Open banking and account-to-account payments are showing substantial growth rates and will play a central role in the payment method mix in the future, particularly, in Europe. Thus, PayThisWay powered by Deutsche Payment is a milestone in Deutsche Payment's growth path - with the objective of becoming a leading company in the business segment of cashless payments in the German and European markets. "We will consistently pursue this path in order to be able to cover largely all services along the value chain of cashless payments in the future - for example, by applying for a license to provide payment services - and to realize further market opportunities such as Buy Now Pay Later," said Herbst.

Preliminary revenues in the first half of 2022 correspond to two-thirds of revenues for the entire previous year. CFO Dr. Tobias Hagemann comments on this result as follows: "This indicates a growth trend, which is a good signal in light of our structures, which are still being established, and the restructuring that has taken place in the past. After the first half of 2022 has been substantially influenced by the reverse IPO, we were nevertheless able to operationally lay the foundations for sales growth, which is a clear goal for the second half of the financial year 2022. We continue to firmly keep our sales target of EUR 2.2 million for the current fiscal year in sight."

In addition to the positive sales, service and product portfolio developments, Deutsche Payment was able to recruit additional highly qualified and experienced personnel for the areas of Controlling, Legal, Tax & Accounting, Marketing, Investor Relations, Sales, and Operations & Risk in order to successfully continue its growth path.

Overall, the Management Board can thus look back on an eventful but successful first half of the year and sees a good starting point for Deutsche Payment A1M SE to grow organically in the following financial years and thus become a leading player in the German and European payment sector.

Contact: Dr. Erik Hermann (Investor Relations)

Phone: +49 (0)30 652121346

Email: ir@deutsche-payment.com

About Deutsche Payment

Successful companies delight customers not only by attractive offerings. Digital payment solutions that positively shape the customer experience - online, mobile and at the point of sale - are the key to successful customer retention. Our mission is to increase the profitability of companies in the online world and redefine "customer value" as a key competitive advantage for digital buying experiences.

Innovator for the cashless society

Deutsche Payment is an innovation-driven solitaire in the payment landscape based on a simple idea: highest conversion rates with minimal risks and costs. Established in 2003 in the German capital Berlin, we have consistently pursued our goal from the beginning: to create innovative payment solutions for top tiers and medium-sized companies that are easy to integrate and continuously adapt to the changing needs of buyers. Over the years, only one thing has remained the same: our independence.

More information:

www.deutsche-payment.com