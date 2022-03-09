DGAP-News: Deutsche Post AG: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

09.03.2022 13:57:22

Deutsche Post AG: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

DGAP-News: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Deutsche Post AG: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

09.03.2022 / 13:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

FORM NOTIFICATION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
March 9th, 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission (as amended or replaced from time to time)

On October 25th, 2021 the Company's Management Board has resolved to undertake a programme of share buybacks (Buyback Programme) of Deutsche Post AG and to offer these shares exclusively those executives who participate in the global share matching plan. Within the scope of this Buyback Programme up to 3m shares for a total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of up to EUR 150m will be repurchased. The repurchase via the stock exchange will start on March 10th, 2022 and will end on April 8th, 2022 the latest.

The Buyback Programme is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of May 6th, 2021, valid until May 5th, 2026 to launch a share buyback programme in the amount of up to 10% of the Company's share capital existing at the date the resolution on the share buyback is adopted. The purchase price (excluding incidental transaction costs) may not exceed the average share price prior to the effective date of the transaction by more than 10% and may not be fixed more than 20% below it. The average share price is the non-volume-weighted average of the closing prices of the Company's shares in Xetra trading (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last five trading days. The effective date is the date of the purchase or, if earlier, the date on which a commitment to purchase is entered into.

The Buyback Programme with a total volume of up to 3m shares, representing up to approx. 0.24% of the share capital of the company will be carried out between March 10th, 2022 and April 8th, 2022 on the basis of an irrevocable arrangement by an independent financial service provider. The financial service provider is obliged to carry out the purchase in compliance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16th, 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures, and in accordance with the authorization of the Annual General Meeting mentioned above.

Moreover, in addition to the aforementioned, the Buyback Programme will be carried out as follows:

1. The shares will be purchased at market price in accordance with the aforementioned regulations. The shares will not be bought back at higher price than the highest price of the last independent trade and (should this be higher) the highest current independent bid in the trading venues where the purchase is made.

2. With regard to trading volume, the Company will not purchase more than 25% of the average daily volume of its shares in the regulated market in which the purchase takes place; a limit that will apply to the entire Buyback Programme. The daily average volume will be based on the average daily trading volume in the month before disclosure of this Buyback Programme

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


09.03.2022
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)228 182 - 63 100
Fax: +49 (0)228 182 - 63 199
E-mail: ir@deutschepost.de
Internet: www.dpdhl.com
ISIN: DE0005552004, DE000A2G87D4
WKN: 555200, A2G87D
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1297513

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1297513  09.03.2022 

