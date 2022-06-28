DGAP-News: Deutsche Post AG: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

DGAP-News: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Deutsche Post AG: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission



28.06.2022 / 11:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Form notification of share repurchase programme June 28th, 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004



Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission (as amended or replaced from time to time)

In February 2022 the Company's Management Board had resolved to undertake a programme of share buybacks (Buyback Programme) of Deutsche Post AG for up to 50 million shares at a total purchase price of up to 2 billion. The repurchased shares will either be retired, used to service long-term executive remuneration and possible future employee share offerings or to meet possible obligations under the convertible bond 2017/2025. The repurchase via the stock exchange has started on April 8th, 2022 and will end in December 2024 the latest.

The Buyback Programme is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of May 6th, 2021, valid until May 5th, 2026 to launch a share buyback programme in the amount of up to 10% of the Company's share capital existing at the date the resolution on the share buyback is adopted. The purchase price may not exceed the average share price prior to the effective date of the transaction by more than 10%, and may not be fixed more than 20% below it. The average share price is the non-volume-weighted average of the closing prices of the Company's shares in Xetra trading (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last five trading days. The effective date is the date of the purchase or, if earlier, the date on which a commitment to purchase is entered into.

Currently a first tranche with a total maximum volume of up to 500 million, representing approx. 1,0% of the share capital of the Company at the share price at the start of the first tranche, is being carried out between April 8th, 2022 and November 7th, 2022 on the basis of an irrevocable arrangement by an independent financial service provider.

The total volume of 500 million of this first tranche will be increased by 300 million to 800 million as of June 29th, 2022, leaving the final end date November 7th, 2022 unchanged. The increase of 300 million corresponds at the current share price to 0.7% of the share capital.

The financial service provider is obliged to carry out the purchase in compliance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16th, 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures, and in accordance with the authorization of the Annual General Meeting mentioned above.

Moreover, in addition to the aforementioned, the Buyback Programme will be carried out as follows:

1. The shares will be purchased at market price in accordance with the aforementioned regulations. The shares will not be bought back at higher price than the highest price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid in the trading venues where the purchase is made.

2. With regard to trading volume, the Company will not purchase more than 25% of the average daily volume of its shares in the regulated market in which the purchase takes place; a limit that will apply to the entire Buyback Programme. The daily average volume will be based on the average of the previous 20 daily trading volumes.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.