17.02.2022 09:11:37

DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock acquires additional acreage in Wyoming

DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock acquires additional acreage in Wyoming

17.02.2022 / 09:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock acquires additional acreage in Wyoming
9,500 acres/90-day average of Buster well at 805 BOPD

Mannheim/Denver. Bright Rock Energy has signed a purchase and sales agreement for acreage in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The acreage is approximately 9,500 acres (38 square kilometers). As usual, due diligence on the asset will take place in the coming weeks. The transaction is scheduled to close mid-March. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

To date, there are no producing wells on the newly acquired acreage. Upon further study and well permitting, the goal is to drill appraisal wells demonstrating the production capability of the new asset. Development drilling would follow.

Bright Rock is also pleased to give an update on the Buster well which came online in November 2021. In its first 90 days after clean-up, it produced an average of 805 barrels of oil per day, or 68,000 barrels in total, continuing to exceed expectations. After the first three months of production, the well has paid back roughly one third of the funds invested. Using recent strip pricing, this well result is expected to acheive 79% IRR with a 1.1 yr payout. Bright Rock owns 100% working interest in the well.

Mannheim, 17 February 2022

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as Gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de

Contact
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO
Phone +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de


17.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
Fax: 0621 490 817 22
E-mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1281639

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1281639  17.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1281639&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Rohstoff AGmehr Nachrichten