+++ Neues digitales Event von finanzen.net +++ Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren und am 20.11.2021 von den besten Investoren Deutschlands - u. a. Frank Thelen, Sandra Navidi, Christian W. Röhl - lernen! +++-w-
17.11.2021 14:20:54

DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek Energy starts production from Knight well pad

DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek Energy starts production from Knight well pad

17.11.2021 / 14:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek Energy starts production from Knight well pad

Mannheim/Denver. Cub Creek Energy, one of Deutsche Rohstoff's subsidiaries in the USA, has started producing oil and gas from twelve new horizontal wells. The wells were drilled in the spring and completed in recent months. They are 12 wells with 2.25 miles of horizontal length. The capital expenditure is approximately USD 60 million, of which Cub Creek accounts for approximately USD 52 million. This is the most extensive drilling program that Deutsche Rohstoff has carried out in the USA to date. The drilling was completed within the planned timeframe and expected budget.

Cub Creek expects high production from the Knight wells. On an annual average basis in 2022, the wells should produce approximately 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, just under half of the Group's expected production. Based on the current forward curve, the wells are expected to yield a return of approximately 100 percent and repay the investment within 1 to 1.5 years.

Mannheim, 17 November 2021

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as Gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de

Contact
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO
Phone +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de


17.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
Fax: 0621 490 817 22
E-mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1249875

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1249875  17.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249875&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Rohstoff AGmehr Nachrichten